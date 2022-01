If you’re resolving to move or spend more time as a family, you are in luck! State and city parks around the nation are once again hosting First Day Hikes as part of an initiative to encourage families to be active outdoors. Whether your family explores a metro park or travels to one of the 20-plus hikes planned around the state, First Day Hikes are a fun way to kick off the new year and explore the natural beauty of the winter season.

