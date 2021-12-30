ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

UK health officials prepare for omicron surge at hospitals

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wrs7e_0dYxyt3y00

England’s National Health Service is building temporary structures at hospitals around the country to prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients as the highly transmissible omicron variant fuels a new wave of infections.

The U.K. reported a record 183,037 confirmed new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, 32% more than the previous day. While early data suggests omicron is less likely to cause serious illness than earlier variants, public health officials think the sheer number of infections could lead to a jump in hospitalizations and deaths.

In response, the NHS will begin setting up “surge hubs” this week at eight hospitals around England each with the capacity to treat about 100 patients. Staff are preparing plans to create as many as 4,000 “super surge” beds should they be needed, the NHS said Thursday.

“We do not yet know exactly how many of those who catch the virus will need hospital treatment, but given the number of infections we cannot wait to find out before we act, and so work is beginning from today to ensure these facilities are in place,” NHS England medical director Stephen Powis said in a statement.

The number of people in England hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 10,462 on Wednesday from 7,366 on Dec. 24, government figures show. Wednesday’s number was the highest since March 1. The figure is still well below the peak of 34,336 recorded on Jan. 18.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted implementing new restrictions on business and social interactions during the holiday season, instead emphasizing an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of omicron.

Mass vaccination centers at sports stadiums and museums have reopened after research showed that two doses of the vaccine weren’t enough to protect against omicron.

Across the U.K., almost 58% of people ages 12 and over has received booster shots, including 325,087 who received a third dose on Tuesday, according to the latest government data.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Omicron#Nhs England#Public Health England#Covid#Uk#National Health Service#British
Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
WORLD
The Independent

Schools, colleges and creches ‘to reopen as planned’ despite Covid case rates

Schools colleges and creches will reopen later this month despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, Eamon Ryan has said.The Green Party leader said on Sunday that be expected schools to reopen as planned in the coming days, even as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.Transport Minister Mr Ryan said there will be challenges, but the solution was not the widespread closure of schools.“It’s important that schools do open on Thursday.“Each school will have different circumstances. It’ll be more difficult probably, in primary than in secondary because it’s more difficult, particularly for a smaller school...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Hospitals ban patient visits to stem rising Covid infections

More than a dozen hospitals across the country have temporarily banned visits in efforts to protect patients and staff amid rising Covid infections.Patients in London Yorkshire and Essex are among those who will no longer be able to receive visitors as growing numbers of people are bringing cases on to wards.Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London, which oversees University Hospital Lewisham and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, said the decision had been “extremely difficult” to make.Exemptions apply, including for end-of-life care, women giving birth and children being visited by their parents.The trust said the restrictions, which came...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Omicron less likely to result in hospital admission – UK Health Security Agency

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is less likely to result in severe disease and hospital admission, Government public health experts have said.Publishing preliminary findings of its research into the new variant, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said Omicron appears to result in less severe disease for those infected with it.However, the agency warned that the new strain is more transmissible than previous variants such as Delta and could still lead to significant numbers of people needing hospital treatment over coming weeks.Health Secretary Sajid Javid welcomed the latest data as “promising” but urged the public to remain cautious over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Fresh alerts issued by hospitals as NHS comes under increasing Covid pressure

Multiple hospitals across the country have declared critical incidents amid warnings the NHS was “in a state of crisis” in the face of staff shortages caused by coronavirus and rising pressures.Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the Omicron variant “continues to surge through the country” and pressure on the NHS would last for weeks.But cracks were already beginning to show as six NHS trusts had reportedly declared “critical incidents” – where bosses are concerned they may not be able to provide priority services – on Monday evening.Chris Hopson chief executive of NHS Providers – which represents health...
HEALTH SERVICES
Boston Globe

Hospitals prepare for Omicron-fueled surge as Mass. approaches 1 million COVID cases since pandemic began

Massachusetts implemented new pandemic protocols Monday, as the state prepared already understaffed hospitals for an expected Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks. All Massachusetts hospitals must postpone or cancel elective procedures to alleviate a health care system facing critical staffing shortages due to resignations and early retirement....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS LA

LA Health Officials Fear Further Surge Of COVID Cases As Pediatric Hospital Stays Rise Across The US

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surge across the country, California health officials said Tuesday they expect more cases in Los Angeles in the coming days and are urging residents to be vigilant as the New Year’s Eve holiday approaches. (CBSLA) During the last week, there has been a surge in pediatric hospital stays in the United States. The rate of children going to the hospital has risen by 35 percent, health officials said. One Chicago hospital said cases are three times as high as they were last December. In Cleveland, Ohio, an infection control expert at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KDRV

Coronavirus Watch: Local hospital prepares for a possible surge upon an uptick of Omicron cases

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- Oregon hospitals are anticipating a hospitalization surge as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. As noted in President Joe Biden's announcement Tuesday, vaccinated Americans are being given the "OK" by the administration to move forward with their holiday plans, while unvaccinated Americans are being warned that they are at a high risk of infection if they choose to interact in close proximity with others during the holidays.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD
The Independent

NHS in ‘state of crisis’ as hospitals declare critical incidents and PM warns pressure to last for weeks

The NHS is in a “state of crisis”, leaders have warned, as hospitals across the country declared critical incidents and prime minister Boris Johnson admitted pressures will last for “weeks”.Hospitals and ambulance services across the UK have moved up to their highest alert levels as they grapple with “unprecedented pressure”, with Covid driving staffing shortages at the same time as rising admissions.England and Scotland recorded a combined 157,758 new cases of Covid on Monday, while the number of patients in hospitals across England with the disease reached 13,151 – up from 12,615 on New Year’s Day. No new...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Fauci: CDC mulling COVID test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday.Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant “pushback” on its updated recommendations last week.Under that Dec. 27 guidance, isolation restrictions for people infected with COVID-19 were shortened from 10 days to five days if they are no longer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

When is the best time to get tested after Covid exposure?

Since the emergence of the new Omicron variant, government guidance has ramped up testing capacity offering home lateral flow test kits and making more PCR test sites available.However, with fluctuating test availability and reports of initial lateral flow tests returning negative results followed by positive PCR test results, many are wondering when is the best time to test after being exposed to coronavirus. Government guidance has insisted that anyone who is fully vaccinated and has come into contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus is strongly advised to immediately take a rapid lateral flow device (LFD) test every...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Critical incidents declared at NHS hospitals amid ‘extreme and unprecedented’ staff shortages

Critical incidents have been declared at a number of hospitals amid “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages related to Covid.United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), which runs four hospitals across the county, said it was taking “additional steps to maintain services” because of “compromised” staffing levels caused by Covid-19.A leaked internal memo, seen by the Sunday Times, revealed a rapid increase in staff sickness at two sites - Lincoln County Hospital and Pilgrim Hospital - was the biggest factor for the decision.ULHT confirmed an internal critical incident was declared on Saturday night due to staffing pressures – but that essential services...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

The Independent

413K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy