ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spider-Man: Surprise actors did not sign on to No Way Home until halfway through filming

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B4B19_0dYxypX400

The writers of Spider-Man: No Way Home have revealed that some of the surprise actors in the movie did not sign on until halfway through filming.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter , the film’s writers – Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers – gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into the newly released third entry in the MCU ’s Homecoming trilogy, which stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Excitement surrounding the release was huge with many fans speculating that the film would see previous iterations of the web-slinger (played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire ) appear alongside Holland’s superhero.

Spoilers for No Way Home below!

Since the film’s release on 15 December, the rumours have been confirmed. Garfield and Maguire do star, despite the film’s cast repeatedly denying the speculation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KTyc8_0dYxypX400

While the pair’s appearance was pivotal to the storyline, McKenna and Sommers have said that securing the two actors was not always a certainty. They signed on to No Way Home when the film was already halfway through its shooting schedule.

The film began shooting in October 2020, with Maguire and Garfield signing onto the project in December 2020. Filming wrapped in March 2021.

In addition to Garfield and Maguire, villains from past Spider-Man franchises also appeared, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Willem Dafore’s Green Goblin, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XP68E_0dYxypX400

Despite not knowing if they had succeeded in securing the return of so many actors, McKenna said he and Sommers had to proceed as though they had.

“All you can do is act like we’re getting everybody that we want and let the powers that be reach out to those people and see if this can actually become a reality,” said McKenna.

The appearance of Garfield has resulted in some fans calling for the Tick, Tick… Boom! star to reprise his role as Peter Parker in a potential third entry in his The Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Read The Independent ’s three-star review of Spider-Man: No Way Home here .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jamie Foxx’s Daughter Corinne, 27, Stuns In Crop Top & Skirt For ‘Spider-Man’ Premiere With Dad

Jamie Foxx made the ‘Spider-Man’ premiere a family affair! Corinne Foxx dazzled in a silver crop top and black skirt for the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere. Corinne Foxx, 27, attended the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside her dad Jamie Foxx, 54, who returns to the role of Electro in the film. Corinne sparkled in a silver crop top and a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. Jamie coordinated his look by wearing a silver suit. Jamie’s youngest daughter, Annalise Bishop, 12, also posed for photos with her dad and sister at the premiere.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Alfred Molina
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Surprisingly Features Stan Lee After Cameos Were Banned

The latest entry into Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), is breaking all kinds of records. From the biggest pandemic-era debut to netting Sony Pictures a sizeable sum in profit, Tom Holland’s most recent venture as the New York web-slinger has proven to be lucrative all around.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#No Way Home#Mcu#Spider Man
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
FOXBusiness

6 of the most expensive celebrity film cameos in 2021

One of the most exciting parts of a film is when a previously unannounced star pops up for a cameo. More often than not, an actor's cameo appearance in a film is kept under wraps until its release, allowing fans to be surprised for a few short moments of screen time.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 leak says Marvel will intro a new superhero team we’ve been waiting for

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is easily the most highly-anticipated MCU project of 2022. That’s especially considering what has just happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) has only just begun learning what the multiverse is about, foolishly thinking that it might have been his spell that triggered the events in No Way Home. The truth is much bigger than that, however. The current multiverse issues would not be possible without the events in Loki. The best part of Doctor Strange 2 is that it will include amazing cameos in the movie because it’s a multiverse adventure. And the multiverse lets Marvel do whatever it wants. For example, a new report claims Doctor Strange 2 will introduce the Inhumans, on top of all the other crazy cameos. Mind you, some MCU spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' obliterates pandemic box office record

LOS ANGELES — With great power comes great profitability. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" came out swinging at the domestic box office this weekend, collecting a pandemic-best $253 million at theaters, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. On Friday alone, the most anticipated movie of the year had already...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inverse

Spider-Man: No Way Home

From the beginning, Hawkeye was about family. Clint Barton had to leave his wife and children to deal with consequences of his actions while they were Blipped, and he spends every second he’s not kicking ass missing them. Thankfully, Kate Bishop is around to not only help him with his old enemies, but also spend much of the holidays with him as a substitute for Laura and the kids.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Tom Holland and Zendaya Address Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Returning Actors

Tom Holland and Zendaya Address Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Returning Actors. Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home!. There can only be one Spider-Man on the big screen at a time. That was true until Spider-Man: No Way Home swung into theaters with both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their roles as Spider-Man/Peter Parker. Now that the secret is officially out in the open, Tom Holland and Zendaya are sharing their thoughts about appearing alongside these Spidey icons.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Actors Reportedly Appearing in Marvel's Secret Wars

Marvel's Secret Wars is expected to bring in not one but TWO Spider-Man: No Way Home actors!. Spider-Man: No Way Home gave fans exactly what they couldn't stop talking about in the past year. After over a year of speculations, it has finally been confirmed that the two previous Peter Parkers are in the highly anticipated sequel. But does this mean Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are here to stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A new report suggests that Maguire and Garfield will return as Spider-Man in Marvel's Secret Wars!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Reveal How Disney and Sony's Deal Falling Through Affected the Film

For a month back in 2019, Spider-Man fans were disappointed about what his live-action future might be, as Disney and Sony ended their partnership to develop films focusing on the Wall-Crawler, with writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna also having to consider this fallout while developing Spider-Man: No Way Home. With Marvel Cinematic Universe connections at least somewhat off the table, the pair wanted to focus more on how the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home impacted Peter Parker, on top of all the other struggles a teenager might face at this point in their life. Luckily, the dispute between the studios was resolved, which then allowed the writers to layer in additional elements on top of the core components of Peter's more grounded struggles.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

413K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy