Public warned of longer waits for PCR tests if they are not essential workers

By Katrine Bussey
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The Health Secretary has told people they may have to “wait a little bit longer” for PCR testing as the system comes under “significant pressure” amid surging levels of coronavirus infections.

With Scotland reporting a record of almost 16,000 new Covid-19 infections on Wednesday – the highest daily total in the pandemic so far – Humza Yousaf warned that the testing system does “not have an infinite capacity”.

Only a “very few” slots for PCR testing were available in Scotland on Wednesday, according to the UK Government website.

Amid such pressure, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said some slots are now being prioritised for essential workers – such as those working in the NHS or public transport – insisting this is a “sensible step to take at this stage”.

Mr Yousaf, meanwhile, rejected the suggestion that the Covid testing system is “on the brink”, saying: “I wouldn’t use that characterisation.”

However, he told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “The testing regime is undoubtedly under significant, significant pressure; that is why we have had to prioritise essential workers.

“We don’t have an infinite capacity when it comes to testing so, when we reach that capacity, it is important we prioritise those essential workers.

“So, yes, you may have to wait a little bit longer than you normally would pre-Omicron for a test, but please keep trying because new slots become available on the website throughout the day.”

Mr Yousaf added: “I think everybody would recognise we have one of the best testing regimes in the entire world.”

While he accepted that people “may be waiting longer than they would have done pre-Omicron given we don’t have infinite capacity”, he said “I don’t think people expect us to have unlimited capacity”.

Reports that UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid may have “privately admitted” there is a worldwide shortage of Covid tests are “deeply concerning” – with Mr Yousaf saying he has been advised that the UK Government is seeking to increase capacity at its Lighthouse laboratories over the coming weeks.

He added: “Instead of speculating on rumours, I will take it up personally and privately with Sajid Javid, because I would be concerned if there were worldwide shortages.

“But the messages I am getting from the UK Government are certainly that they are looking to add capacity in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
Nicola Sturgeon
Sajid Javid
Humza Yousaf
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

New self-isolation rules: How long do I need to quarantine for after a positive Covid test?

In the latest revisions to England’s rules for combatting the coronavirus, Boris Johnson’s government this week cut the self-isolation period required of those who have tested positive for the virus from 10 days to seven in the event that they subsequently test negative twice.That means that if an infected person can show a negative lateral flow result on day six and seven of quarantine, they are free to stop there rather than continue for the previously-mandatory three days.Those who do end their quarantine after seven days are still advised to avoid other people likely to be vulnerable, shun crowded...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Healthcare worker exposes the real reason behind the Covid testing debacle amid 100-hour wait times for results and bungled samples

A NSW healthcare worker has lifted the lid on the workings of a Covid pathology lab - as employees scramble to keep up with the sheer amount of positive cases coming through. The insider claims the healthcare system is 'vulnerable' despite assurances from public figures low hospitalisation rates mean the virus is being kept at bay.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Around 132 million Covid jabs given last year amid Britain’s largest rollout

Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.More than 90% of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab and 82.4% have had their second.The emergence of the Omicron variant triggered an acceleration of the rollout over the festive season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the final week of 2021.This brought the total UK number of boosted adults to 34 million, including three in four eligible adults in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD
kentnews.online

Lack Of PCR Tests in Kent Affecting Testing

A reported lack of available PCR and Lateral flow tests across Kent is affecting many people today. According to many sources, thee is a nationwide shortage as the Omicron variant is putting testing under severe strain. Many people who have gone to the website to apply for a PCR test...
WORLD
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
