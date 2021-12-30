ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Harding’s father posts about daughter’s death for the first time

By Ellie Harrison
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2juld3_0dYxyn0q00

Sarah Harding ’s father has spoken out publicly for the first time since his daughter’s death.

The Girls Aloud singer died aged 39 in September, one year after revealing that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer .

Her death was announced with a post shared on Harding’s Instagram page by her mother Marie, who wrote that her daughter had died “peacefully” in the morning.

The singer’s father John Hardman has now posted a picture in tribute to his daughter on Instagram. Hardman – who is also a musician – was reportedly estranged from Harding for two decades.

He wrote in the caption: “In memory of my beautiful daughter Sarah Harding (Hardman) this Christmas. I cherish the moments we had together before and during her illness.

“We all miss her greatly, and we thank her fans for their love and kindness, wishing them and their families a very happy Christmas. One can only try to stay safe in such difficult times.”

Last month, Girls Aloud star Cheryl shared a tribute to Harding on what would have been the singer’s 40th birthday.

Cheryl marked the day by sharing a video montage showing old footage with her former Girls Aloud bandmate to Instagram.

“Memories may be all we’re left with, but they’re enough to last a lifetime,” Cheryl captioned the video.

