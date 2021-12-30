ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' reasons for optimism vs. Broncos

By Gavino Borquez, Valentina Martinez
 7 days ago
The Chargers and the Broncos are set to battle it out on Sunday afternoon, as Los Angeles is seeking revenge from earlier this season and looking to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Here are three reasons why the Bolts should be feeling good about their chances of coming out victorious ahead of the Week 17 bout:

Getting some reinforcements

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In last weekend’s loss to the Texans, the Chargers had 14 active-roster players on the COVID-19 list. However, the team has removed notables like Joey Bosa, Corey Linsley, Austin Ekeler, and Justin Jones. They could be in line to get others back, including Mike Williams, Michael Davis, and Nasir Adderley, thanks to the new CDC guidelines, which allow players to return, regardless of vaccine status, in five days instead of ten after initially being placed on the reserve list. Furthermore, Derwin James, who dressed for only emergency situations in Week 17 due to a hamstring issue, is trending towards playing this Sunday.

Sputtering offense

Cincinnati Bengals At Denver Broncos 412

Since the last time the Broncos faced the Chargers, they have averaged just 10.7 points per game. Last weekend against the Raiders, Denver rushed for 18 total yards and was 1-of-10 on third down. They’ve been hindered by a quarterback carousel between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, an inconsistent run game, and dropped passes. Still in concussion protocol, Bridgewater is expected to remain sidelined, which is good news for Los Angeles’ defense, facing Lock, who struggled in his first start of the season in Week 16 – finishing with 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bounce Back Boy

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert has had four outings where he’s thrown two interceptions, with his most recent being last weekend against the Texans. In the first three, Herbert has followed it up with a performance where he’s thrown for at least 280 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and won each of them (Chiefs, Eagles, and Bengals). This tough Broncos defense has held opposing quarterbacks to 210.3 yards per game and picked off Herbert twice the first time the two teams met earlier this season. However, given how he’s rebutted from poor showings and what’s on the line, this has the make-up of Herbert delivering in a big way.

