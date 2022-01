Our Most Wanted Games of 2021 – 20 to 16

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best January sales tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO