Video Games

Our Most Wanted Games of 2021 – 20 to 16

By Jim Hargreaves
TheSixthAxis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re getting closer to unveiling the heaviest hitters on our top list for 2022, the video games everyone wants to get their hands on. This next segment in our most wanted list isn’t exactly short on must-haves from the coming twelve months, though. From superhero tactical sims and the next LEGO...

GAMINGbible

‘Deathloop’ Is Our PC Game Of The Year

Colt Vahn, our hero, jolts awake on a beach. After a nightmare wherein an anonymous woman is hunting him and sinks a machete into his heart, he is happy to realise his body is still full of blood, but fearful to find out his head is empty of memories. As he explores this mysterious locale, glowing words materialise out of thin air to guide him to his goal. “BREAK THE LOOP,” reads one. Something tells him this is no ordinary hangover.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Deep Rock Galactic PS5 features detailed ahead of PS Plus launch

Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games has detailed some of the exclusive features that await PS5 players when the game arrives on PlayStation Plus next month. The space dwarf co-op shooter has some extra bells and whistles compared to the PC and Xbox versions currently available. On PS5, it has been confirmed that the DualSense’s touchpad can be used to control the Terrain Scanner tool. Meanwhile, the gamepad’s built-in speakers will bark orders at players from Mission Control.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Game of the Year 2021 – Best PlayStation Game

In the first days of 2021, the 12 months ahead looked like they were going to be an incredible first year for a console with Sony’s PlayStation Studios firing out exclusives left right and centre for the PlayStation 5 and (though they’ve been loathe to admit it at times) for the PlayStation 4 as well.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

The Tomb Raider Trilogy is free on the Epic Games Store

The Tomb Raider Trilogy is currently free on the Epic Games Store with the package consisting of Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition, Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition, and Rise of the Tomb Raider 20 Year Celebration Edition. This giveaway marks a return to the weekly giveaways on the Epic Games Store following the daily giveaways through December. These three games will be available until January 6th, at which point they will be replaced by Gods Will Fall.
VIDEO GAMES
Our most popular content of 2021

We look back at the most-read content for the year. The year 2021 was undoubtedly challenging for many. The pandemic doesn't seem to be going away, and this truly felt like the first year that our video game industry got affected - games got delayed, or released in less than stellar form. But there is plenty of reasons to hope for a better 2022 - the new console generation are now a year old, and developers across the globe continue to push the boundaries of the new hardware. As we embark on a new year, we like to have a look back at the twelve months that passed.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Halo Master Chief 20th Anniversary Funko Pop releasing in April

A Halo Master Chief 20th Anniversary Funko Pop figure will be released on April 29th, it has been confirmed. The figure will be an exclusive item through the Xbox Gear Store, and it is available for pre-order. The price is £12.49 and is limited to 3 per customer. The description for the Halo Master Chief 20th Anniversary Funko Pop reads as follows: “Commemorate 20 years of Halo with this Xbox Gear Shop exclusive Halo Funko Pop! featuring the Master Chief in his original MJOLNIR Mark V armor with a unique matte black colorway inspired by the Halo 20th Anniversary emblem. This XGS exclusive edition figure is available in strictly-limited quantities, don’t miss out!”
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

What We Played Over The Holidays

It’s New Year’s Eve and I hope you’ve all had a wonderful final week to the year with Christmas wrapping itself around you with games (of both the digital and tabletop kind), relaxation and probably a bit too much indulgent food and drink. But let’s get back...
FOOD & DRINKS
TheSixthAxis

GoldenEye 007 achievements appear online sparking rumours of remaster

GoldenEye 007 achievements have been listed on TrueAchievements which has sparked rumours that the iconic shooter is getting re-released as a remaster. Two users are showing as tracked for these achievements with those users being TheBigSheep and xtinamcgrath. According to GalunDun on Twitter both of these usernames are linked to Rare employees James Thomas, whose Twitter is BigSheep and Christina McGrath. According to the achievement list there will be 55 to earn with a total of 1000 gamerscore. You can check out the full list of achievements below.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Happy New Year from TheSixthAxis!

Happy New Year! The bells have tolled and we can finally consign 2021 to the dumpster fire of history alongside 2020. 2022’s going to be way better, right? Right?. Looking back on 2021, we’ve collectively had to endure another rough twelve months, starting with the lows of last winter’s lockdown, the hope afforded to us by vaccines and a summer of sporting highs (and heartbreak), and then fresh shocks to the system toward the end of the year. It’s genuinely difficult to remember everything that’s happened, but the fact of the matter is that we’re not out of the woods yet. I hope you and yours have made it OK and that the future bodes well for us all.
TECHNOLOGY
fbtb.net

Our Favorite Games of 2021

What a year. I think it’s safe to say all of us are looking forward to not being in 2021 anymore. I (Eric) am optimistic, but I was optimistic for 2020, and we see where that got us. As per usual, we wrap up our years by talking about our favorite video games that we’ve played. I’m making a small addendum to this, however: let’s throw in tabletop games. I know Ace and Nick are really into them, and I’ve played a ton this year via Tabletop Simulator.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

LEGO Super Mario Luigi’s Mansion set is available now

LEGO and Nintendo have confirmed that an expansion set for the LEGO Super Mario set is now available, and the new addition is based upon Luigi’s Mansion. It is quite a big set featuring a total of 877 pieces and it is recommended for ages 8 and onwards. The set itself will set you back a bit with it priced at $79.99/£69.99. The four character pieces the set includes are Toad, King Boo, Grabbing Ghost, and Garbage Can Ghost. You can see what the set is like in the trailer released below by Nintendo.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Deep Rock Galactic trophies revealed for PS4 & PS5

Ahead of its big launch on PS4 and PS5 this week, the trophy list for Deep Rock Galactic has been revealed. The co-op space-mining shooter will be available later today on PlayStation platforms after previously launching on PC and Xbox. It is also being featured as January 2022’s big PlayStation Plus freebie, joining DIRT 5 and Persona 5 Strikers.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

The January 2022 PS Plus games are now live, download links here!

DIRT 5 (PS5 | PS4) (Persona 5 Strikers playable on PS5 via backward compatibility) Let’s dive into what each game to see what they’re like. Deep Rock Galactic was originally released in mid-2020 for Xbox One and PC, having had a good stay in Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access. We were thoroughly impressed with the game, saying in our review:
VIDEO GAMES
Digiday

‘You want to be the brand’: As games become a driver of fandom and media consumption, individual creators wield the most influence

Gaming is no longer at the periphery of popular culture. Traditionally, video games have often sat downstream from other types of media, with their consumption and fandom driven by more mainstream forms of entertainment. The James-Bond-inspired GoldenEye 007, for example, was the all-time third-best-selling game for the Nintendo 64, trailing behind only the powerhouses that were Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Viewership 13% Higher Than ‘Hawkeye’

When it came to the Wednesday through Sunday viewership of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, 1.7 million U.S. households tuned in to learn more about the mysterious bounty hunter’s origins in the first episode, “Stranger in a Strange Land.” That episode dropped on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The audience for Book of Boba Fett, measured by Samba TV across 46M TV devices with a panel of 3 million Smart TV households who watched at last five minutes, was 13% higher than the 5-day premiere of Disney+/Marvel’s Hawkeye, which was watched by 1.5M HHs from Nov. 24-28. Loki was the first prominent Disney+/Marvel series to drop...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, boosting its domestic tally to $609 million. It extends an epic streak for the latest Spidey adventure as the lone blockbuster to deliver the kind of ticket sales it would have been expected to make in pre-pandemic times. It now ranks as the 10th-highest grossing domestic...
NFL
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game, Currys and Smyths Toys could restock – how to get a console

We’re now in 2022, and somehow the PlayStation 5 (PS5), which launched in November 2020, is still difficult to buy in the UK, both online and in-store. Supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the Sony games console to slow to a crawl.But if it’s your New Year’s resolution to finally get your hands on one, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. December was the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda, AO, John Lewis & Partners and Amazon – although it remains to be seen if this trend will continue into January. If you’re still searching, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, plus the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.Read more:Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order8 best PS5 accessories that will enhance your gaming experience9 best PS5 games for every kind of playerThe best January sales tech deals this yearCheck stock from UK PS5 retailers below:VeryArgosScanGameSmyths ToysPlayStation DirectAOAmazonShopToJohn Lewis & PartnersAsdaCurrysTescoBTEEBox.co.ukStudio
VIDEO GAMES

