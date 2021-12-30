ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can visit the National Parks for free on these days in 2022

By abc15.com staff
 5 days ago
Looking to explore the beauty of our state's national parks without breaking the bank? Five "entrance fee-free" days were announced Tuesday by the National Park Service for 2022.

The free admission days are designed to encourage discovery and visitation to different national parks across the country.

The free entrance dates for 2022 are:

  • Monday, January 17 - Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • Saturday, April 16 - First Day of National Park Week
  • Thursday, August 4 - Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Saturday, September 24 - National Public Lands Day
  • Friday, November 11 - Veterans Day

Chuck Sams, National Park Service director, says the parks have something for everyone.

“National parks are for everyone and we are committed to increasing access and providing opportunities for all to experience the sense of wonder, awe, and refreshment that comes with a visit to these treasured landscapes and sites,” said Sams.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the website or app, where you can find tips.

Officials with the NPS say that in 2020, 237 million people visited the national parks and spent $14.5 billion in local communities. This supported 234,000 jobs across the country and had a $28.6 billion impact on the economy.

