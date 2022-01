I love that we have seasons in Kansas City, but I have to admit, I am not a fan of winter. Besides the cold and sloppy snow, I don’t enjoy being stuck inside ... but I also don’t love going out in it either! What I do love is figuring out ways to keep everyone sane in our house when we are all together day in and day out. Read on for what I hope are new ways to beat the winter blahs and help you keep your sanity too!

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 7 DAYS AGO