While Florida's St. Augustine is famous for its historical sites, with nearby Ponte Vedra offering top golf courses, there are many other ways to sell the region known as the Historic Coast – whether as a playground of pristine beaches, a haven for outdoor adventure or a dream wedding destination. But whatever your clients' interests, they should know that St. Augustine is a culinary standout, having been ranked by Southern Living as the "Best Foodie Town in the South" in 2019. So, whether they are true gourmets or simply love good barbecue and beer, clients will find much to delight their taste buds as they enjoy all the attractions the region has to offer.

