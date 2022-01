Two union leaders who campaigned against the demand for vaccination at the French Foreign Ministry in Martinique have died from the effects of infection with the Corona virus. Alain Decaille was president of the Federation of Independent Taxi and Aimé Agat was president of the union of artists. It is possible that they were infected during a business meeting with the authorities. Other people out there are also infected, but they are bearing the consequences for now, most likely because they have been vaccinated, although not everyone is willing to give a definitive answer.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO