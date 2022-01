Congress has committed nearly $6 trillion since early 2020 to fight Covid-19 and cushion the economic blow from a once-in-century pandemic. The vast majority of those emergency funds have already been spent on everything from lifelines to small businesses and stimulus checks to bailouts for airlines. There is no money left to rescue restaurants and most of the efforts to save small businesses have either expired or will soon.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO