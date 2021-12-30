ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

By Kiah Armstrong
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yoRfm_0dYxv2Pl00

( ABC4 ) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month.

For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on December 1 on Netflix, it was quite a lot to keep up with.

The 25 best TV series of 2021, according to critics

January’s list of shows starts off with several classics — think Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate factory, and Free Willy. Whether you’re into horror, romance, action, or thriller, there’s surely a movie for every kind of streamer.

January 1st

  • #FollowFriday (2016)
  • 1BR (2019)
  • 300 (2006)
  • Annie (1982)
  • Big Fish (2003)
  • Braveheart (1995)
  • Cadillac Records (2008)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Doing Hard Time (2004)
  • DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)
  • Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)
  • First Sunday (2008)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • Friends with Money (2006)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
  • Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
  • Girl, Interrupted (1999)
  • Godzilla (1998)
  • Gremlins (1984)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet 2 (2011)
  • Hell or High Water (2016)
  • Hook (1991)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • I Love You, Man (2009)
  • Incastrati (Season 1)
  • Interview with the Vampire (1994)
  • Jack and Jill (2011)
  • Jonah Hex (2010)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
  • Just Go with It (2011)
  • Kung Fu Panda (2008)
  • Linewatch (2008)
  • Long Story Short (2021)
  • Midnight in Paris (2011)
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Paranormal Activity (2007)
  • Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)
  • Stand by Me (1986)
  • Superman Returns (2006)
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
  • Terminator Movie Collection
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)
  • The Longest Yard (2005)
  • The Lost Boys (1987)
  • The NeverEnding Story (1984)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Town (2010)
  • The Wedding Singer (1998)
  • Troy (2004)
  • True Grit (2010)
  • Wild Wild West (1999)
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
  • Woo (1998)
  • Zone 414 (2021)
U.S. cable and satellite TV usage drops significantly since 2015

January 4th

  • Action Pack (Season 1)

January 5th

  • Four to Dinner (2022)
  • Gigantosaurus (Season 2)
  • Rebelde (Season 1)
Most popular pet names of 2021 revealed

January 6th

  • Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)
  • Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)
  • The Club (Part 2)
  • The Wasteland / The Beast (2022)

January 7th

  • Binti (2019)
  • Hype House (Season 1)
  • Johnny Test (Season 2)
YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney content after deal expires without agreement

January 11th

  • Dear Mother (2022)
  • The Colony / Tides (2021)

January 12th

  • How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)

January 13

  • Brazen (2022)
  • Chosen (Season 1)
  • Photocopier (2022)
  • The Journalist (Season 1)
Biden to make first late-night TV appearance as president

January 14

  • After Life (Season 3)
  • Archive 81 (Season 1)
  • Blippi Collection : Blippi Adventures , Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
  • Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)
  • The House (Season 1)
  • This Is Not a Comedy (2022)

January 16

  • Phantom Thread (2017)

January 17

  • After We Fell (2021)

January 18

  • Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022)
How to stream the New Year’s Eve ball drop from Times Square

January 19

  • El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4)
  • Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022)
  • Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1)
  • The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)
  • Too Hot To Handle (Season 3)

January 21

  • Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
  • Munich – The Edge of War (2022)
  • My Father’s Violin (2022)
  • Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)
  • Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2)
  • Summer Heat (Season 1)
  • That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)

January 24

  • Three Songs for Benazir (2022)

January 25

  • Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)
  • Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)

January 28

  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)
  • Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1)
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series)
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1)
  • Home Team (2022)
  • In From the Cold (Season 1)
  • The Orbital Children (Season 1)
  • The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geronimo
Person
Aileen Wuornos
BGR.com

3 new Netflix series with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores have viewers flipping out

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are back today I’ve said it before, and my opinion on this has only solidified with the passage of time. With the debut of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico, the overall franchise that it’s part of is more than just one of the best Netflix series available to binge right now on the streamer. It will unquestionably go down as one of the all-time best in the history of the platform. Critics seem to agree. The new season of the series — which succeeded three seasons of the...
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hook Up Plan#The Wedding Singer#Friends With Money#Annie Charlie#Followfriday#Big Fish#Cadillac Records#Linewatch#Midnigh
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix's Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix's Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix's overall list. It's also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service's top 10 movies list, topping films such as Red Notice and Body of Lies.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on December 13

If you're looking for a good movie to watch on Netflix, then a great way to get started is to crowdsource who is watching what by looking at the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, which tracks the most-watched movies on the streaming service. The list for Monday, Dec. 13 is topped by The Unforgivable, a heavy legal drama starring Sandra Bullock. It's followed by the 2017 faith drama The Shack at No. 2, the very Australian kids' movie Back to the Outback at No. 3, and the Gerard Butler-Jamie Foxx vigilante thriller Law Abiding Citizen at No. 4. The very British kids' movie Peter Rabbit 2 rounds out the top 5.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy