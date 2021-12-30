ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man attacked by tiger after entering enclosure at Florida zoo, deputies say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Robert Pandolfino
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEaIP_0dYxuzvo00

NAPLES, Fla. ( WFLA ) – A member of a cleaning crew is being treated for injuries after being attacked by a tiger at the Naples Zoo in Florida Wednesday, December 28.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the man, who is in his 20s, entered an unauthorized area near a tiger inside its enclosure. The company the man works for is responsible for cleaning restrooms and the gift shop, not the animal enclosures.

When to test for COVID after holiday gatherings

The sheriff’s office says based on preliminary information, the man was either petting or feeding the big cat, “both of which are unauthorized and dangerous activities.”

Per initial reports, the tiger grabbed the man’s arm and pulled it into the enclosure. According to the sheriff’s office, the man had already crossed an initial fence barrier and put his arm through the enclosure’s fencing.

Hochul announces millions in water, community, infrastructure funding

When the first deputy arrived on the scene, they kicked the enclosure and tried to get the tiger to release the man’s arm. When that didn’t work, the sheriff’s office says the deputy shot the animal.

The man was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital as a trauma alert.

Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse case

The status of the 4-year-old male Malayan tiger is unclear. Deputies say it retreated to the back of the enclosure after being shot. A veterinarian has sedated the animal and will examine it when it is safe to do so, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Accidents
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples Zoo#Enclosure#Tiger#Sex Abuse#Accident#Wfla#Covid#Malayan
NEWS10 ABC

Village of Menands shifts operations remote

The Menands Village Office will be closed to the public beginning Monday, January 3rd, until further notice. Matters that cannot be handled by phone or email (including the building department) will require an appointment by calling the office at (518) 434-2922, Monday thru Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
MENANDS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cats
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy