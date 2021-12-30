Over the Garden Fence: Garden Club 2022 forecast

In order to end this old year right, The Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club has come up with a New Year's plan. We are calling it our 2022 forecast like businesses do. COVID-19 is not slowing us down. We will stay out of trouble.

Jan. 1 — We start the new year right. Helen and Rose Guinther plan a long winter's hike at Lowe-Volk Park. Activities include having each member make a suet log and filling it with seed then hanging it out in the woods. Unusual and rare bird sightings are noted and cataloged according to species as they flock into the area in unprecedented numbers … to feed on the delicious suet logs we placed.

Susan Clime offers to don a safety helmet and goggles and with her chain saw sculpt a 10 foot eagle ice sculpture. A special contest is planned: "Stick Your Tongue on Anything Metal." Sarah Bessinger will have a crew with buckets of warm water to relieve anyone whose tongue clings fast to a surface too long. Jane Kepler will be hovering over a small grill roasting marshmallows and putting together S'mores treats — an all you can eat affair.

Feb. 14 — A rain barrel construction workshop is planned by Rick and Dianna Zaebst in their basement in the morning. Susan Monroe has scheduled a card making activity at the Bucyrus Public Library that afternoon. She is asking for 125 handmade Valentine cards from each member since she plans to cheer every resident in a nursing home in Crawford County — and staff too.

Joy Lauthers will be making chocolate candies to go along with the cards. She will not be using the Hershey's chocolate bars left from January but will make a trip to Amish country for the best chocolate ever tasted. Then over 1,000 snowdrops will be handcrafted in dark chocolate honoring the earliest flower of spring.

March 17 — The Crawford County Fair Board breaks ground for a new building — a 250 foot x 100 foot Floral Hall for garden club meetings, junior meetings, plant sales and flower shows. Sarah Laipply holds a roundup of all the plastic flowers in the city then manages the melting down of them to construct 25 recycled benches for the fairgrounds.

To thank plastic flower donors, Becky Laipply and Judy Widman bake several hundred St. Patrick's Day cupcakes topped off with wee leprechauns dancing in the cup of a buttercream daffodil.

April 17 — For Earth Day the club observes a spring clean up raking every city yard while June Rauchensteinm drives her truck along the routes picking up leaves. The leaves are to be taken to the edge of the fairgrounds where Glenda Leuthold organizes 25 lawn mowers to run back and forth shredding leaves into mulch.

The mulch will be applied to trees planted all over town by the Tree Commission and new trees at the fairgrounds. Any remaining mulch is bagged to sell at the plant sale bringing a hefty profit.

At the request of Mayor Reser to plant 10,000 more daffodils in November, Shirley Chapman retraces original routes enjoying the yellow trail of blooms and, where daffodils are NOT, she places fondue picks in the ground for new locations. Hopefully no one removes them before November.

May 8 — After a very successful plant sale for 2022 the whole club boards a plane in Columbus with hostess Sally Ruth (she is Brave) for a field trip to Tokyo, Japan, to enjoy the International Rose Show at the Tokyo Dome. Former member Kazuko Nishio and her husband Keiji host a midnight sushi bar reception for us at the airport because our flight home is at 4 a.m.

As we arrive home, to relieve jet lag Amy Frizzell will schedule a tea party at Altercare for all of our members and their residents and staff. The green teas grabbed on the whirlwind trip to Japan will be featured. It is so successful we repeat it at Heartland.

June 14 — The Bicentennial Committee carried a special project into 2022 developing Norton Park. We are asked to be "the right-hand man" in the park's tribute to John Chapman. Susan Maynard directs the planting of 142 flats of petunias in red and white.

Buckets of fertilizer mixed by Mary Ann Boyce will produce the biggest and best blooms ever seen in Crawford County. As the flowers engulf the sculpted apple planned at the site, a new meaning comes to "the Big apple."

As the end of June comes, the garden club is just getting started. Be sure to read next week's column as the 2022 forecast continues.

Mary Lee Minor is a member of the Earth, Wind and Flowers Garden Club, an accredited master gardener, a flower show judge for the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs and a former sixth grade teacher.