Some cars are always exciting, even years after they have been revealed and all their secrets exposed. The Bugatti Chiron is one such machine, and although maintenance can be rather costly, all versions of the epic French hypercar are immensely popular among the wealthy. For those of us who don't have eight figures in our bank accounts, the closest we can get to experiencing these awesome machines is to watch others pushing their limits. The video below is one such opportunity for us, with the driver taking the Chiron to astonishing speeds on a public road. As you've probably guessed, it's the Autobahn.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO