With holiday joy among us, state health officials are warning of a possible "twindemic" of COVID-19 and the flu if more people don't get their shots. "While last year may have been an anomaly due to COVID-19, this year's numbers are still significantly higher than numbers we saw pre-pandemic," Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control stated Tuesday.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 11 DAYS AGO