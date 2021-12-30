BMI Imaging Systems Confirmed SOC 2 Type II Certified By Independent Auditing Firm KirkpatrickPrice

Up to 40 minutes battery, advanced obstacle avoidance, night time video, and up to 6K video quality. The first shipment for the long-awaited EVO Nano and Lite Series drones from Autel Robotics finally arrived in North America. The Nano series and Lite series include both a standard drone and a “plus” model with some exciting extra features. These drones promise astounding video quality (up to 6K for the Lite+), a wide image transmission range of 7.4 miles, industry-leading battery life of up to 40 minutes (EVO Lite series), and advanced features such as vision sensors for smart obstacle avoidance. They’re even available in a range of colors, like the eye-catching Autel Orange and Blazing Red, or the cool Arctic White and Deep Space Gray.

