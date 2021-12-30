ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BMI Imaging Systems Confirmed SOC 2 Type II Certified By Independent Auditing Firm KirkpatrickPrice

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe independent auditing firm KirkpatrickPrice has completed its evaluation and audit of SOC 2 Type II controls related to security, availability, and confidentiality, and has designated BMI Imaging Systems a SOC 2 Type II certified organization. The SOC 2 Type II re-certification illustrates BMI’s continuing investment in its security posture as...

Run:AI recognized by Independent Research Firm

Run:AI, a leader in compute orchestration for AI workloads, announced that it had been recognized in The Forrester Wave: AI infrastructure, Q4 2021 report published by Forrester Research. The report, subtitled “The 13 Providers That Matter Most And How They Stack Up”, is Forrester’s first ever AI Infrastructure Wave.
COMPUTERS
Lirio Announces Successful Completion Of SOC 2 Type II Compliance Audit For Its Internal Systems And AI-Driven Software Platform

Strengthening Security Posture to Safeguard Personal Health Information. Lirio, whose Precision Nudging™ solution promotes health through AI-powered behavior change, announced that it has completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Audit examination of its information systems, including both internal IT systems and its cloud-based software platform. Earlier this year, Lirio achieved HITRUST CSF Certification, demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the highest levels of information security.
TECHNOLOGY
Invoca Named A Leader In Applied Conversation Intelligence By Independent Research Firm

Differentiators include AI and Conversational Analytics, turnkey integration solutions, session-level, and granular data capture and journey mapping. Invoca, the leader in AI-powered conversation intelligence for revenue teams, announced that Opus Research has identified Invoca as an industry leader in its annual 2021 Conversational Intelligence Intelliview research report. The Opus Research report evaluates the products, services, positioning and potential of 11 firms that show leadership in helping enterprises make the most of conversational intelligence by enabling them to unlock and activate revenue-driving, first-party data from every conversation that occurs during the buying journey. Opus Research recognized Invoca for its conversation intelligence data capabilities that enable marketing, sales, and eCommerce revenue teams to uncover and apply an unprecedented level of customer insights from customer conversations.
ECONOMY
Ordr Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance

Leader in Connected Device Security Meets AICPA Strict Standards on SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Keeping Customer Data Secure. Ordr, the leader in connected device security, announced that the company has successfully completed the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit for the Ordr Systems Control Engine. Developed by the American institute of CPAs (AICPA), SOC 2 defines criteria for managing customer data in accordance with five key service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Ordr’s SOC 2 certification demonstrates its commitment to robust information security and the implementation of controls, systems, and processes to protect sensitive customer data.
TECHNOLOGY
Vital Announces SOC 2 Type 1 Completion, Furthering Its Commitment To Security And Compliance

The Company Advancing Digital Transformation in Hospitals Across the Country Continues to Meet Highest Data Security Standards. Vital, the AI-powered software increasing productivity and improving patient health in hospital emergency rooms, announces that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 report for controls relevant to security, availability, and confidentiality. Successfully completing a SOC 2 Type 1 entails undergoing a robust audit overseen by an independent auditor that assesses a company’s security and privacy processes.
TECHNOLOGY
Independent Research Firm Names Stensul a Vendor in Now Tech Email Marketing Report

Stensul, the platform for collaborative email creation, is recognized in Forrester Research‘s “Now Tech: Email Marketing Vendors, Q4 2021” report in the workflow collaboration category, the first time the category appears. “Stensul is honored to be acknowledged by Forrester. Our technology enables teams to address the major...
INTERNET
ASPEED and CEVA Collaborate to Enable Superior Voice Experience on 2nd Generation Cupola360 SoC for Smart Cameras and Video Conferencing Systems

CEVA-BX1 DSP powers audio/voice workloads in ASPEED’s AST1230 smart camera SoC; CEVA ClearVox voice front-end software is available to ASPEED’s customers to address most challenging multi-microphone conferencing use cases. LAS VEGAS, NV, - Consumer Electronics Show - January 03, 2022 – CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor...
ELECTRONICS
Phonexa Kicks Off 2022 With SOC 2 Type 1 & 2 Certifications

Phonexa is kicking off 2022 in grand fashion by further strengthening its security and availability, as the marketing automation platform received its SOC 2 Type 1 and 2 certifications for 2021. The rigorous examination, evaluation, and certification show that Phonexa’s systems and controls are powered to keep sensitive client data...
SOFTWARE
Technology
Electronics
Legal Automation Group Enters Into Partnership Agreement With AgilePoint

Legal Automation Group LLC (LAGL), developers of MYLegal, announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with AgilePoint, Inc., to expand AgilePoint’s leadership position in the law firm and corporate legal department market. MYLegal is an innovative solution for overwhelmed and under-resourced legal departments. It combines automated workflows,...
BUSINESS
GMeta.one Will Offer A Profitable Solution To Access The Metaverse

Getting there first is the key to making the most significant profits within the cryptocurrency market. That is usually very difficult because the profit train has already passed when we hear about a news item. Stay until the end because we will introduce you to GMeta.one, a platform that was born as a response to a growing need in the market, the development of a metaverse accessible to everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
Gentex Announces Partnership With eSight To Develop Next Generation Digital Eyewear

Gentex Corporation announced prior to CES that it’s partnering with eSight, a leading provider of vision enhancement technology, to develop and manufacture the next generation of mobile electronic eyewear designed to help people living with visual impairments. Gentex is a technology company and long-time supplier of electro-optical products for...
BUSINESS
The Iconic Absolut Company Selects Gep Ai-driven Procurement Software To Transform Its Source-to-contract Process For All Its Direct And Indirect Spend Across Europe

GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced that The Absolut Company, one of the world’s leading spirits companies, selected GEP SOFTWARE™, the industry’s premier procurement and supply chain software, following a competitive review. The Absolut Company...
SOFTWARE
Optimizing Data Safety, NetFay Launches Peer-to-Peer Encrypted Private Data Platform

Taiwan-based start-up NetFay releases a Peer-to-Peer Encrypted Private Data Platform, a revolutionary SaaS and VSaaS solution, aimed to overcome the challenges of working remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NetFay’s advanced technology allows a safer experience of file-sharing and storing in public servers that risk exposing company private data. NetFay...
SOFTWARE
Autel EVO Nano and Lite Series Drones Available Soon in North America

Up to 40 minutes battery, advanced obstacle avoidance, night time video, and up to 6K video quality. The first shipment for the long-awaited EVO Nano and Lite Series drones from Autel Robotics finally arrived in North America. The Nano series and Lite series include both a standard drone and a “plus” model with some exciting extra features. These drones promise astounding video quality (up to 6K for the Lite+), a wide image transmission range of 7.4 miles, industry-leading battery life of up to 40 minutes (EVO Lite series), and advanced features such as vision sensors for smart obstacle avoidance. They’re even available in a range of colors, like the eye-catching Autel Orange and Blazing Red, or the cool Arctic White and Deep Space Gray.
CELL PHONES
Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC and Petriage Announce Link Smart Pet Wearable Partnership

Entering the rapidly growing market for pet wearables, Petriage, a pet health technology company that brings fully integrated telehealth services to veterinary practices and their clients, announced a unique partnership with the Link Smart Pet Wearable by Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC, the technology leader in smart pet wearables, an emergent and fast-growing market.
ELECTRONICS
3M and Ansys Train Engineers to Improve Adhesive Joint Design and Drive Sustainability

3M and Ansys launched a material modeling training program that is helping engineers refine product development processes, accelerate the design stage and eliminate material waste. Engineers are leveraging the program to better generate and analyze simulations, enhance designs and speed to market next-generation products using tape and adhesive as part of their design.
BUSINESS
ICF Completes Acquisition Of Creative Systems And Consulting

ICF , a global consulting and digital services provider, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Creative Systems and Consulting (Creative), a premier provider of IT modernization and digital transformation solutions to U.S. federal agencies. The company announced its intent to acquire Creative last month. Founded in 2010, Creative...
BUSINESS
Pocketalk Transitions From Hardware-Centric Business To Global Solution

Pocketalk moves to a cloud service to meet demands of global communication. Pocketalk, the global leader in connecting conversations and removing language barriers, announced its expansion from exclusively a hardware translation device to a cloud-based translation solution software. Since the company launched in 2017, Pocketalk has focused on innovation to break down communication barriers and connect people of all backgrounds through language translation. Nearly one million Pocketalk handheld devices have been sold. Their engine has been honed by over half a billion translations that’s achieved an unparalleled level of speed and accuracy. Pocketalk is HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant, affording access to once-restrictive business sectors. And now, the company sets the stage for the future of global communication.
SOFTWARE
Opti9 Technologies LLC Announces Its Launch As A Leading Hybrid Cloud Solutions Provider

Opti9 Technologies LLC (Opti9), a North America-based IT services company, announces its launch as a managed hybrid cloud solutions provider. Opti9 was formed through a strategic merger between New York-based Webair, a leader in infrastructure and cloud services, and Jelecos, a Nebraska-based AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and application development firm.
BUSINESS
Vuzix and TeamViewer to Jointly Demonstrate Frontline AR Platform for Connected Workers at CES 2022

Vuzix Corporation, a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced it would jointly demonstrate TeamViewer Frontline, an AR platform, with TeamViewer at CES 2022 in Las Vegas this week. The pairing of TeamViewer Frontline with Vuzix smart glasses, known across industry verticals for offering the optimal combination of all-day comfort and performance, means many more organizations throughout the value chain can now deliver on the promise of a truly connected workforce. The Company continues to expand its partnership with TeamViewer to focus on jointly developing strategic accounts across select verticals including retail, logistics and manufacturing.
SOFTWARE

