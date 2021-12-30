ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Andrew Harding's latest book is 'These Are Not Gentle People'

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

This next story takes us to a country that is deeply divided by race, even after it established a multiracial democracy. South Africa this week is mourning Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was one of the leaders in the fight against apartheid decades ago. More than a quarter-century after its end, the...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Author Rebecca Sive’s latest book offers guidance for moving forward in 2022

A few years ago, Chicago author and activist Rebecca Sive’s book and manifesto, “Vote Her In: Your Guide to Electing Our First Woman President,” set the stage for an action-based plan to elect a woman to the highest office in our land. In it, Sive wrote: “It’s time for a century of women. And then another. And another.” Sive’s latest literary work, “Make Herstory Your Story: Your Guided ...
CHICAGO, IL
Haverhill Gazette

Bradford author's latest book focuses on letters from Ireland

HAVERHILL — It is considered to be the largest collection in the country of previously unpublished letters from rural Irish people in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to family members who immigrated to the United States. Years in the making, former Bradford College history professor Patricia O’Malley,...
HAVERHILL, MA
The Oakland Press

Kids Read: YA books tell the stories of indigenous people’s lives

When the people of the Shinnecock Indian Nation greet each other they say, “Aquay” which means, “I see the light in you.” This phrase is a great reminder that when times get dark, and we begin to lose hope, each of us bears light on the inside that is capable of shining through the darkness. “If only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it,” as Amanda Gorman once said. Here are a few recommendations for both young adult fiction and nonfiction with a Native American/indigenous focus. What is rare and special about these stories is that they share the unique attributes of native culture that exist beyond stereotypes and speak more to the beliefs and identities of those represented.
FERNDALE, MI
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Desmond Tutu
Person
Steve Inskeep
BBC

Desmond Tutu: Remembered by daughter as a 'hugger'

The daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has remembered her father as a hugger who was "so open with the fact that he loved us." The anti-apartheid leader, who was instrumental in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948-91, died on Sunday aged 90.
WORLD
Vulture

Joan Didion Has Died at the Age of 87

Joan Didion, the famed essayist, memoirist, and fiction writer whose hyperobservant, perceptive style made her a towering figure in American writing, has died at the age of 87. According to a statement given to Vulture from her publisher at Knopf, Didion died on the morning of December 23 in her New York home due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Didion was born in Sacramento in 1934 and graduated from UC Berkeley, from which point she began her career in journalism at Vogue in New York. California figured heavily into her writing, particularly in her debut collected work of nonfiction, 1968’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which featured (among other topics) her writing on San Francisco’s counterculture. In this collection and her magazine work in outlets including Life and the Saturday Evening Post, Didion’s style and her use of the first person helped define New Journalism in the 1960s and 1970s. It was in her follow-up collection of published essays, 1979’s The White Album, that she wrote, “We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Apartheid#South African
TMZ.com

Big Daddy Weave's Jay Weaver Dead at 42 from COVID Complications

Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
South Africa
AFP

S.Africa holds modest state funeral for 'spiritual father' Tutu

South Africa on Saturday held a state funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero of the struggle against apartheid, that was stripped of pomp but rich in glowing tributes. Tutu died last Sunday, aged 90, triggering grief at home and abroad for a life spent fighting injustice. Famous for his modesty, Tutu gave instructions for a simple, no-frills ceremony, with a cheap coffin, followed by an eco-friendly cremation. Family, friends, clergy and politicians gathered at Cape Town's St. George's Anglican Cathedral, which was illuminated in purple, the colour of his clerical robes.
AFRICA
Parade

A Year in Review—These are the 40 Best Books of 2021

Wartime London, 1400s Constantinople, Mad Men-era air travel and a summer on Cape Cod. This year provided us with fearlessly imagined characters and a slate of highly anticipated books that brought us to lands far away from COVID testing sites. To celebrate the year in publishing, we’ve gathered the best...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

A look at how other parts of the world are dealing with omicron

A tsunami of cases - that is the world health organization's prediction for the weeks ahead as the omicron variant fuels a surge of COVID infections around the world. More than a million cases are being reported globally every day - highest number since the pandemic began - and we have brought in a few of our international correspondents to check how some other parts of the world are dealing with omicron.
WORLD
The Independent

Desmond Tutu ‘aquamated’ in eco-friendly state funeral in South Africa

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was described as “the spiritual father of our new nation” at his state funeral in South Africa.President Cyril Ramaphosa called the Nobel Peace Prize winner a “crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace”.Tributes came thick and fast as family, friends, clergy and politicians gathered at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to remember the anti-apartheid hero who died on Boxing Day aged 90.Delivering the closing eulogy, Mr Ramaphosa said: “While our beloved Madiba [Nelson Mandela] was the father of our democracy, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the spiritual father of...
SOUTH AFRICA
News 8 WROC

Archbishop Desmond Tutu remembered at state funeral

(CBS) – Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was remembered at a state funeral Saturday for his Nobel Peace Prize-earning role in ending South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial oppression and for championing the rights of LGBTQ people. “When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the worldwide Anglican […]
HALL, NY
The Cullman Tribune

She Reads: 2022 Recommended Reading List

CULLMAN, Ala. – Well, here we are, we have made it to the conclusion of 2021 and as we’re introduced to 2022, we might as well crack open a new book or two. I know somebody’s New Year’s resolution had to be to read more. So, without any further ado, I give you She Reads’ 2022 Recommended Reading List. We are starting off with “Fiona and Jane” by Jean Chen Ho, which will be available January 4, 2022. This novel was recommended by fortune.com and is set across Los Angeles, Taiwan and New York. In these many places, Jean Chen Ho’s debut...
CULLMAN, AL
Connecticut Public

NPR staff remembers the voices they can't stop thinking about

For many of us, the past year has been filled with the kind of news we would rather forget, which is why we asked the staff of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED to suggest the moments that we'll choose to remember from 2021, the voices on our program this year that our staff can't stop thinking about. So let's hear from some of the folks who made the show this year.
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Public

FAITH AND POLITICS

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with Rev. Jim Wallis, to reflect on the upcoming one year anniversary of January 6th and how he thinks the faith community should move forward.
RELIGION
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy