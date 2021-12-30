LINGA rOS Partners With Evertec In Puerto Rico And Latin America To Improve The Restaurant Payment Experience

Pocketalk moves to a cloud service to meet demands of global communication. Pocketalk, the global leader in connecting conversations and removing language barriers, announced its expansion from exclusively a hardware translation device to a cloud-based translation solution software. Since the company launched in 2017, Pocketalk has focused on innovation to break down communication barriers and connect people of all backgrounds through language translation. Nearly one million Pocketalk handheld devices have been sold. Their engine has been honed by over half a billion translations that’s achieved an unparalleled level of speed and accuracy. Pocketalk is HIPAA- and GDPR-compliant, affording access to once-restrictive business sectors. And now, the company sets the stage for the future of global communication.

