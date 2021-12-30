LINGA rOS Partners With Evertec In Puerto Rico And Latin America To Improve The Restaurant Payment Experience
LINGA’s Newest Partnership Could Mean an Improved Payment Processing Speed and Reduced Operating Costs for Merchants. LINGA rOS LINGA, the all-in-one cloud-based restaurant operating system(rOS) provider has entered into a partnership with Evertec, one of the Caribbean and Latin America’s largest payment processing providers, to focus on improving payment acceptance speed,...aithority.com
