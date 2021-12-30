ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Seattle musician’s Spotify Wrapped numbers shed light on how streaming services upended music’s business models

By JADE YAMAZAKI STEWART
 5 days ago

SEATTLE — When KEXP DJ Gabriel Teodros started living on his own when he was 18, he made a living selling CDs of his hip-hop music. He sold around 20 CDs for $10 each time he performed at a show (normally 40 to 80 times a year, making roughly $8,000 to...

Sentinel

Wrapping up 2021: Spotify Wrapped helps students connect with their music taste

On the first day of December, numerous Whitman students were filled with excitement. Not because soft flurries of snow might soon dust neighborhoods, or because winter break was just a few weeks away — but because December 1 marked the day when Spotify released the platform’s annual Spotify Wrapped, a personalized overview of each user’s listening habits from January 1 to October 31.
Indy100

T-Pain seemingly reveals how much musical artists make from streaming services

T-Pain is one of the most recent artists to reveal the amount of money that can be made from streaming platforms. On Tuesday, the musical artist - known for his use of autotune - took to his Twitter to share a post showing the number of streams an artist would receive on some of the world’s most reputable streaming platforms to make only one US dollar.
udiscovermusic.com

Metallica’s Music Streamed Over 1.3 Billion Times On Spotify In 2021

Metallica’s music was streamed 1.3 billion times on Spotify in 2021. This marks the third year in a row that the band’s songs were played more than a billion times on the digital music service in a 12-month period. The heavy metal legends’ social media revealed their latest...
Brandi Carlile
Adele
Thom Yorke
POPSUGAR

Spotify's Most-Streamed Mood Playlists Are Finally Here, and, Uh, 2021's Got Some Explaining to Do

Music-lovers everywhere look forward to sharing their Spotify Wrapped results every year! In 2021, the streaming service introduced several new features, but "Audio Aura" sparked the most conversation. It allows listeners to reflect back on the moods and vibes that shaped their musical experiences by assigning colors to different mood categories. For instance, purple represents passion, while orange pairs well with bold, rebellious energy. Next, those different moods are paired with songs on Spotify before each listener receives their top two moods that best match their listening habits. But speaking of moods, wouldn't it be cool to know what the entire world was feeling this year, relatively speaking? Thanks to some exclusive data from our friends at Spotify, we have a better idea. Read on to see the emotions that defined us in 2021.
NPR

Presenting: Pop Culture Happy Hour, on Spotify's corporate ad game, 'Wrapped'

Our friends at NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast take a look Spotify's annual end-of-year event, and viral sensation, 'Wrapped.' In 2019 the service started pairing its year-end listening data with eye-catching and extremely shareable graphics. But, when the algorithm curates so much of our listening experience... are we just creating a perpetual feedback loop?
makeuseof.com

How Much Does Spotify Pay Per Stream?

Streaming platforms like Spotify pay artists on a pay-per-stream basis. So every time you listen to an artist's song on Spotify, the company pays them a small royalty fee for the privilege. The Spotify payment model is one that many have criticized in the past. So, how much does Spotify...
allkpop.com

Stray Kids's repackaged album 'In Life' surpasses 500 million streams on Spotify

Stray Kids's repackaged album 'In Life' has surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify. First released in September of 2020, Stray Kids' repackaged album 'In Life' has now surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify, the largest global music platform. This was achieved after adding up the number of streams for all tracks included in the album 'In Life'. In particular, Stray Kids' title track "Back Door" received more than 100 million streams.
Variety

Shazam Reveals Its 5 Artists to Watch in 2022

At the top of every year, Shazam uses its data to predict five artists to watch — last year it did pretty well with Masked Wolf and Tai Verdes — and on Tuesday the song-identifying app used a combination of its its “uniquely predictive data and algorithms” as well as some selections from its parent company Apple Music’s global editorial team to pick five “artists to watch” in 2022. The selections, and the company’s accompanying explanations, are below in full — and check out a playlist with even more predictions here. apple.co/ShazamPredictions2022 Ayra Starr Ayra Starr’s rise this year was largely mounted on her...
Rolling Stone

Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Sells to Warner Music Group

300 Entertainment has sold to Warner Music Group, the latest blockbuster deal in the music industry’s unprecedented shopping spree for music assets. The deal, which WMG announced Thursday, closes months of speculation and industry murmur over a potential 300 sale. The financial details of the deal aren’t immediately clear, but Bloomberg reported in October that 300 was seeking $400 million from a potential buyer for the label, while Billboard reported earlier this month that WMG was closing on the deal citing a similar figure. Warner, for its part, announced it had raised $535 million for acquisitions in November. Since Lyor Cohen —...
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
The Hollywood Reporter

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance After Positive COVID-19 Test

LL Cool J has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be performing on ABC’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022 as planned. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE,” the actor-rapper said in a statement. “We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!” In addition,...
SFGate

Gotsta Get Paid: ZZ Top Sell Publishing Catalog, Royalty Rights

ZZ Top have sold their publishing catalogue and the rights to their music royalties to BMG and the investment firm KKR. Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed, but ZZ Top likely fetched a multimillion dollar sum as the goldrush for legacy act catalogs continues. The deal covers all the “music interests” of ZZ Top, including their publishing rights and any income from recorded music royalties and performance royalties (BMG had previously served as the co-publisher and administrator of ZZ Top’s publishing catalog.)
