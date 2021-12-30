ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omnicell Completes Acquisition Of ReCept

Cover picture for the articleAddition of specialty pharmacy management services expands Advanced Services portfolio to support access to and management of complex medications. Expected to be accretive to Omnicell’s non-GAAP EBITDA first quarter of 2023. Omnicell, Inc. a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies,...

