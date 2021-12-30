Omnicell Completes Acquisition Of ReCept

Zepp Health Corp. announced an update to its guidance for the fourth quarter 2021, as well as an update to the progress of its share repurchase program. Due to greater than anticipated effects of Covid, including a more persistent worldwide chip shortage and newly increased Covid restrictions and lockdowns in key European markets as a result of the Delta and the new Omicron variants, the company now expects its net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be between RMB1.6 billion and RMB1.75 billion, compared to the guidance of between RMB1.75 billion and RMB2.0 billion provided on November 16, 2021. Expectations remain for the company to maintain profitability. This outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the company management’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO