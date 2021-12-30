ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fintech Company Transigo Scores $70 Million Funding Facility To Drive The Growth Of Its B2B Cross-Border Marketplace Point-of-Sale Financing Solution

By AIT News Desk
Cover picture for the articleFintech company Transigo, a provider of SaaS software that enables cross-border B2B marketplaces to provide point-of-sale financing to its buyers, announced it had successfully secured a $70 million funding facility from two publicly listed companies in Israel. This facility will allow Transigo to expand its point-of-sale SaaS platform to major B2B...

