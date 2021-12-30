ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep
 5 days ago

The U.S. hits a record number of COVID-19 cases. A British socialite is found guilty of helping Jeffrey...

The Center Square

Op-Ed: A pathetic pattern: Biden’s coronavirus evasion is nothing new

When President Joe Biden told the nation’s governors “there is no federal solution” to COVID-19, it took many by surprise. After all, the cornerstone of his campaign hinged on his claim that he would defeat the pandemic if only we would elect him. When his predecessor suggested “maybe states should also look into acquiring equipment to help fight COVID,” Biden and his allies erupted with outrage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Covid self-isolation time cut

After Christmas gatherings were officially given the green light by Boris Johnson, today brings a further boost to families' celebrations. Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, has announced that self-isolation will immediately be cut from 10 days to seven to combat crippling staff shortages and release people earlier over the festive period.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jeffrey Epstein
The Baltimore Sun

Former Maryland Lt. Gov. and Republican MSNBC commentator Michael Steele won’t run for governor

Former Lt. Gov. Michael Steele said Monday that he won’t run for Maryland governor, but will remain part of the national political conversation and wants to see the GOP better define what it stands for. “I made the decision to stand down this round,” said Steele, a Republican MSNBC commentator and ardent critic of former President Donald Trump. “It’s not something the family wants me to do ...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Times

Former VP Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA mandate

Former Vice President Mike Pence and his political advocacy group filed a brief Monday that asks the Supreme Court to block President Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses. The amicus brief from Advancing American Freedom says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is exceeding the authority granted to it...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

Liz Cheney: Ivanka urged former President Trump twice to ‘please stop’ Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol violence

Rep. Liz Cheney says presidential daughter Ivanka Trump twice urged former President Trump to do something to stop the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The new details from the Wyoming Republican lawmaker regarding Ms. Trump‘s actions on that day indicate the House select committee on the Jan. 6 attack is unearthing information despite the fact that some of Mr. Trump‘s closest allies have heeded the former president’s demand that they refuse to cooperate with the probe.
POTUS
tennesseestar.com

Peter Thiel and Donald Trump, Jr. to Host Two Fundraisers for Cheney Challenger

In January, billionaire Peter Thiel will be hosting two separate fundraisers for the frontrunner candidate to replace Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), alongside Donald Trump, Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, Politico reports. The fundraisers will both be held on January 26th in support of Harriet Hageman, a lawyer...
CHARITIES
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

