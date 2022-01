Rye Cove’s Ethan Chavez is one of the best boys basketball players in far Southwest Virginia and he showcased why once again on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 big man delivered another big-time performance with 39 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals as the Eagles earned a 65-52 Cumberland District win over the Eastside Spartans.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 HOURS AGO