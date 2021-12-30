Manoomin for the masses — new exhibit will explain cultural importance of Kakagon Sloughs, wild rice

Blue Spiral 1, in downtown Asheville, begins the year with four new exhibits on display from Friday, January 7, through Wednesday, February 23. In the Main Gallery, Construct features work by Eleanor Annand, Robert Burch, Ishmael, Althea Murphy-Price, Isaac Payne, Michael Poness and Katie Walker. For this exhibit, the artists fold, layer, fuse, mold, glue and sculpt to make visionary constructions in both two-dimensional and three-dimensional form. The resulting works range from graffiti-covered train doors to collaged architectural scenes to prints disguised as hair-covered surfaces.
