There’s one question we see asked over and over again in the parenting forums we frequent – “Where can I find a part-time job with flexible hours while my kid is at school?” Those positions are pretty tough to find, especially with employers that understand the hectic schedule that moms have to juggle. But one Huntsville firm is going out of their way to find parents that are looking for that kind of working environment. LeCroy CPA Group is not only mom-owned and operated, they’re also fully staffed by – you guessed it – MOMS.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 18 DAYS AGO