A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with 310 billion US dollars (£229 billion) in debt has announced that it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex, in a new blow to its finances.Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city on the southern island province of Hainan found that the complex was improperly built and violated urban planning law.Evergrande’s struggle to comply with tighter official restrictions on the use of borrowed money by China’s real estate industry has prompted fears of a possible default and financial crisis....

ECONOMY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO