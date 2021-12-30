Rapid tests, lots of rapid tests: How US schools plan to reopen amid omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge

Get ready for a lot more tests, kids.

In anticipation of steep challenges reopening schools amid an omicron-driven surge of infections, districts plan to ramp up coronavirus testing when classes resume in January. Leaders are still scrambling to work out the details – leaving big questions about safety and logistics.

COVID-19 infections and pediatric hospitalizations have shot up in a handful of states, especially in the Northeast.

Amid a record number of cases, even among fully vaccinated individuals, school leaders are worried not only for the health of staff and students but also about the ability to keep buildings open if too many employees fall prey to illness or quarantine.

As vaccination rates lag, aggressive rapid testing can help swiftly detect and isolate cases and stave off outbreaks that could prompt school closures and a return to remote instruction that fails to meet the needs of many students.

“You hear this all the time, ‘Oh my gosh, they have to shut the schools, there's all these cases,’” Daniel Griffin, chief of infectious diseases at ProHEALTH Care in New York City and a professor of medicine at Columbia University, said last week on the podcast "This Week in Virology ."

"You can safely keep those schools open," Griffin said. "Part of the strategy to avoid the quarantine is testing."

Districts take different approaches. Washington and Baltimore extended winter break by two days to test staff and students before they reopen buildings Wednesday. Chicago recommended parents administer rapid tests to their children before returning to school.

New York City is devising a rapid test strategy to stem the tide of cases while keeping as many children in class as possible , city officials announced this week .

State governments are deploying heaps of rapid tests to schools and families as drugstores are often sold out.

New York and California are sending millions of rapid antigen tests to schools or families. Vermont will make 80,000 free rapid tests available to parents to conduct tests on students at home, Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday. Connecticut is sending 1 million tests to the community and 2 million to schools in January, Gov. Ned Lamont said.

The importance of returning to in-person learning has been pressed by doctors, health experts, politicians and educators, even amid the omicron surge.

"The kids will be going back to school," Mary Bassett, acting commissioner of health in New York state, said this week at a news conference.

Teachers' unions in Chicago and New York this week signaled they'd push for a delay in reopening if conditions aren't safe or if plans for more widespread testing aren't solidified.

"We are moving closer to a safe reopening of school next week," said Michael Mulgrew, head of the United Federation of Teachers in New York City schools. "But we are not there yet."

'Quite the dance' for NYC schools

New York City, the largest U.S. district with about 1 million students, announced it will add a rapid testing regime on top of the surveillance PCR testing it conducted last year.

The number of New York City children in hospitals with COVID-19 quadrupled in December , health officials said .

Last semester, New York City tested a small sample of consenting, unvaccinated students in schools each week with PCR tests. Testing will be expanded to consenting vaccinated students. Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week the numbers should increase to about 80,000 kids tested each week, up from 40,000.

Under the strategy for rapid testing, students exposed to a positive case will be isolated and sent home with an antigen test. Those with no symptoms who upload a negative result into the district's health screener app can return to school the next day , city and school leaders said this week .

Students will have to take another rapid test after seven days. If parents have not opted their child into testing, the child will have to stay at home learning online until the end of the quarantine period.

"We made sure that schools were literally the safest places in the city (last semester)," de Blasio said during a news conference. "We believe these additional measures will help continue that."

Details are still being worked out. Exact procedures for staff and families to follow haven't been solidified or communicated, Mulgrew told USA TODAY Tuesday.

New York City schools have a 10-day quarantine for positive students and staff, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shortened isolation guidelines to five days .

"It's been quite the dance," Mulgrew said.

Some New York City teachers expect the new testing strategy will weaken school safety measures. Arthur Goldstein, a teacher at Francis Lewis High School in Queens, said of 4,500 students in his school, about 800 are not vaccinated and 37 opted into testing.

"This thing is exploding," Goldstein said. "Why don't people have to opt out of testing, instead of opting in? And why can't we mandate vaccines for eligible children?"

CDC rolls out 'test to stay' guidance

New York City's strategy takes a cue from an approach endorsed by the C DC known as "test to stay." The strategy aims to reduce the numbers of healthy children sent home to isolate and miss class after exposure to a positive case.

Under the approach, unvaccinated students remain in school after an exposure under certain circumstances, including undergoing multiple rapid tests and staying symptom-free. Two negative tests within a week after exposure are required.

CDC guidance does not require vaccinated people to isolate after a possible exposure.

It's not simple to quickly introduce the strategy. In New York, the county has to approve "test to stay" before a district can adopt it, said Bob Lowry, deputy director for the New York State Council of School Superintendents. Many districts touch more than one county, he said.

Carrying out the procedures and properly monitoring the metrics often require additional employees as schools face staffing challenges.

'Really struggling': School staffing shortages create crisis in New York state

Utah was one of the first states to implement "test to stay." The state passed guidelines for districts to carry out the strategy with help from local health departments. Depending on their size, schools that hit a 2% positivity rate or that have 30 infected students must host a test-to-stay event. Often, mobile units are deployed to help with rapid testing.

Students who test negative can stay in school; those who test positive or refuse to consent to testing must switch to remote learning for a designated period.

"We know that school is the best place for kids, and we want to make sure our schools stay open for students," said Lexi Cunningham, executive director of the Utah Schools Superintendents Association. "But it's hard, if you've never done a test to stay, to start it quickly."

A different 'test to stay' approach

Wednesday, Duke University recommended a different "test to stay" approach that calls for fewer rapid tests. The approach kept transmission rates low and reduced by 90% missed days of school due to quarantine, according to a study by the ABC Science Collaborative.

The CDC's approach calls for rapid testing after a positive exposure even if all students are masked. Especially amid omicron, the logistics of administering that many tests would be "insurmountable" for many schools, Danny Benjamin, a pediatrics professor at Duke University School of Medicine, said Wednesday during a briefing .

Under a more focused approach studied for six weeks in five North Carolina districts and a charter school, a positive case triggered no additional testing as long as all students were masked, Benjamin said.

If at least one of the exposed students was unmasked, students would take a test at school, at the nurse's office or with another adult. If the rapid test was negative and the child had no symptoms, he or she stayed masked and stayed in school.

"The positive child goes home, the exposed child gets to stay for as long as their test at schools are negative and they remain asymptomatic," Benjamin said.

Over six weeks of the schools using the approach, the risk of COVID-19 transmission stayed at about 2%, schools administered 80% fewer rapid tests, and more than 1,600 days of in-person learning were preserved, the study showed.

FedEx drop boxes overflow in Chicago

Other beefed-up testing efforts have come with challenges.

Chicago Public Schools distributed 150,000 free rapid tests to more than 300 schools in neighborhoods hit hardest by the pandemic, encouraging families to take the tests and return them to the district by Dec. 28.

After photos circulated online this week of test kits overflowing FedEx drop boxes, the district shifted the deadline to Dec. 30.

Teachers said some of their families didn't receive the tests because their classrooms had pivoted to remote learning before winter break.

"Someone has to make a plan to get test kits to families," Keyonna Payton, a teacher at Park Manor Elementary in Chicago said Tuesday at a news conference. Seven out of 10 classrooms went remote before break, she said, as more than 25 students tested positive.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Chicago said districtwide, school-based testing will resume Monday. Officials said they expect "a higher than normal number of classrooms to convert to remote learning during this Omicron-driven surge."

