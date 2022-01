MARLBORO (CBS) – If you’re looking to get a COVID-19 test, be prepared to wait in some very long lines. A line of cars stretched up and down Donald Lynch Boulevard in Marlboro Wednesday morning, leading into the parking lot of the New England Sports Center. The drive-through testing site there, run by UMass Memorial – Marlboro Hospital, had to close down early Tuesday due to what was described as an “overwhelming number” of visitors. “I think you have to be patient. The situation is what it is,” said Teresa Ferragamo, who was one of many in cars waiting patiently for a PCR...

MARLBOROUGH, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO