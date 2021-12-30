Department of Corrections changes inmate visitation policies

Pay increases have prompted a spike in applications to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, especially for positions that work most directly with inmates. Director Scott Frakes says preliminary data indicates significant interest, including from individuals who work outside of the state. “We have had inquiries from at least 10 other states and have had potential recruits travel from California and Oklahoma to tour our facilities,” Frakes says. “In order to best accommodate those interests and fast track the hiring process, we are performing interviews and testing virtually. We are also giving new hires the opportunity to start working with the agency, prior to their scheduled training date.”

