Department of Corrections changes inmate visitation policies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arkansas Department of Corrections said that as of Saturday, it will expand modified in-person visitation to allow prison visits from those younger than 18 and individuals who are...

Atlanta Daily World

Black Man Sentenced To 1,823 Years Receives Pardon From Governor

A Hampton, Virginia Black man will be released from prison after getting a pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam in his 1,832-year prison sentence. In 2001, Lawrence Stephens was an 18-year-old homeless restaurant worker when he and a group of others pulled off a home invasion robbery –– in which his attorneys say no shots were fired and no one was injured. Stephens and others in the group were later arrested and tried in the York County Circuit Court for the crime.
KTLA

State’s plan to allow for earlier releases from prison for repeat offenders halted by judge

A judge on Wednesday temporarily halted California’s plans to speed the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law. California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Arkansas State
peoriastandard.com

Two inmates sentenced in Peoria County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Dec. 25

There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Peoria County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Dec. 25. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Marcus Fleming for aggravated battery with a firearm. Marcus Fleming spent more than 22 years incarcerated.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Missourinet

Missouri Department of Corrections tests probation and parole arrest program

Some Missouri Department of Corrections probation and parole officers are arresting those who violate probation and parole rules. The state agency has a test program underway that allows the officers to arrest violators in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Springfield and in northwest Missouri. Director Anne Precythe tells Missourinet the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Correctional Services inmate dies at Lincoln hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. — An inmate at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center died Sunday at a Lincoln hospital, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Kristopher Prigge, 35, was serving a 40-to 45-year sentence on charges out of Polk County, including first-degree sexual assault on a child and incest.
LINCOLN, NE
News Break
WOWT

Nebraska Corrections confirmed inmate’s death

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed an inmate’s death Monday afternoon. Kristopher Prigge, 35, died at a Lincoln hospital Sunday. Officials say Prigge was being treated for a medical condition. He started his 40 to 45-year sentence in April 2019. Prigge was serving his...
LINCOLN, NE
wsau.com

State Corrections Department Looking For Workers

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Nearly a quarter of jobs within the state’s Department of Corrections are open. Reports show that about 1,100 jobs are unfilled, while the maximum-security facilities in Portage and Waupun are operating with only half their staffs. Corrections officials believe low pay and fears of...
PORTAGE, WI
KTEN.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections want age lowered

ATOKA, Okla. (KTEN)-- The Oklahoma Department of Corrections want the age lowered to 18 for corrections officers. The age requirement is currently 20 years old. The department requested the age change in 2019, however no state lawmaker sponsored the bill. State Rep. Justin Humphrey (R-District 19) said with the changing...
POLITICS
klin.com

Pay Increases Spike Department Of Corrections Applications

Pay increases have prompted a spike in applications to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, especially for positions that work most directly with inmates. Director Scott Frakes says preliminary data indicates significant interest, including from individuals who work outside of the state. “We have had inquiries from at least 10 other states and have had potential recruits travel from California and Oklahoma to tour our facilities,” Frakes says. “In order to best accommodate those interests and fast track the hiring process, we are performing interviews and testing virtually. We are also giving new hires the opportunity to start working with the agency, prior to their scheduled training date.”
