Former U.S. Sen. John C. Danforth is ending the year the way he began it. That’s the provably false notion put forth by former President Donald Trump that President Joe Biden didn’t win the 2020 election. It’s the provably false notion that led to the violent insurrection against the U.S. Capitol and the nation’s democracy on Jan. 6. It’s the provably false notion that led U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley — a former Danforth protégé — to raise his fist in support of the insurrectionists on the very day he peddled the Big Lie by formally questioning the election results.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO