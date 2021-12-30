ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry and mild for Friday, rain for Saturday

By Dan Tomaso
abc27.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVENING: Cloudy and mild with areas of fog. Temps in the 40s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, areas of fog and mild. Low 43. NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mix of clouds and sun, mild. High 56. NEW YEAR’S DAY: Periods of Rain, 0.5-1.0″. High 59. The air is mild...

www.abc27.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Brief warm up before the big drop!

Strong southerly winds will send temperatures soaring into the upper 40s ahead of our next cold front. That arrives overnight, sending temperatures tumbling for midweek. As the cold air continues to settle into the area, snow arrives overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. We are tracking the latest timeline in the update here! FOX 4 […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
foxbaltimore.com

Second Snowstorm of the Season Already on Our Radar in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first winter storm of the season is now behind us and we're already tracking the potential for a second one by the end of the week. Monday's snowstorm brought some spots close to a foot of snow. BWI Airport ended up with 6.8" of snowfall, more than the normal amount for all of January.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com

Sunny and seasonable today, milder tomorrow

TODAY: Sunny & Seasonable. Hi 39. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 24. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 44. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. After just missing out on some accumulating snowfall yesterday (Washington D.C. and Virginia saw several inches), winds...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)– Colder conditions are on the way. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid 30s with increasing clouds. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Temperatures drop overnight with a few flurries developing. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the teens. By Friday, temperatures approach zero degrees with subzero wind chills.
CHICAGO, IL

