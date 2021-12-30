ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Penn State-Arkansas matchup: What to expect from the Nittany Lions, Razorbacks

By Gregory Pickel about 16 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WVFlp_0dYxl1Aw00
Penn State Nittany Lions helmet on the sideline against the Ball State Cardinals. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Penn State and Arkansas will meet for the first time in Saturday’s Outback Bowl.

The matchup looks somewhat different today compared to what was expected back when the New Year’s Day game pairing was announced.

Opt outs are the main reason for that.

No matter, both sides will press on without some key starters with hopes of leaving Tampa, Fla., victorious. Here’s our look at the matchup.

When Penn State has the ball

Penn State will be without star receiver Jahan Dotson, who elected to skip the game to get ready for the 2022 NFL Draft. It is also going to be without starting left tackle Rasheed Walker, who has not been seen at practice this week. Olu Fashanu will start in his place.

On the other side, Arkansas will be without standout defensive end Tre Williams. The Razorbacks play both three- and four-man fronts. Head coach Sam Pittman suggested last week that doing so could help them overcome the loss of Williams.

Arkansas has a top-50 passing defense in all of FBS. It defends the aerial attack better than the run. Penn State has struggled on the ground, of course, but hopes to fix things on that front after a month’s worth of preparation time. Whether or not it can do that may go a long way toward deciding the outcome of this matchup.

With so many Penn State defenders out, keeping the ball away from Arkansas as much as possible may be crucial in the end. But, as we saw for 12 games between September and November, wanting to run and being able to are two very different things for this Nittany Lions team.

Ultimately, the Nittany Lions may look like a different, and better, attack with so much time to get ready. But, we’ll need to see it to believe it first.

EDGE: Arkansas

When Penn State is on defense

Three weeks ago, it would have been crazy to suggest that Penn State’s defense doesn’t have the edge. That’s because Arkansas likes to run, and the Lions have been terrific at stopping it all season.

Things are quite different now, however. The Lions will be without linebackers Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, end Arnold Ebiketie, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, and safety Jaquan Brisker. That’s a lot of firepower gone from a defense that also has an interim coordinator in Anthony Poindexter after Brent Pry left for the Virginia Tech job.

Penn State can only hope to be able to slow an attack that starts with quarterback KJ Jefferson enough to allow its offense to have a chance at keeping pace. He is the definition of a dual-threat and not exactly easy to tackle at 6-foot-3, 245 pounds. With top target Treylon Burks opting out, the Razorbacks do not have a true receiving threat. That may not matter, though, if the Lions give up lots of yards on the ground.

Penn State is down too many starters on defense to give it the nod.

EDGE: Arkansas

Odds and ends

–Arkansas kicker Cam Little is a perfect 43 for 43 on extra point tries this year. He’s also made 19 of 23 field goal attempts.

–Keep an eye on Nathan Parodi in the punt return game. He did return one for a score this season.

–Penn State usually has no worries in the kick return defense department. That shouldn’t change in this matchup.

Final word

Penn State fans are hopeful that the Lions will be able to pull this one out despite being down so many stars. Anything is possible in the game of football, as we know. But, the betting line has flipped from Penn State being a short favorite to Arkansas instead being one. That says just about all that one needs to know about what’s changed, and what is expected, on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
On3.com

Father of Caleb Williams details keys to transfer destination

As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Reacts To Being An Underdog Against Georgia

Following a pair of College Football Playoff games on New Year’s Eve, the National Championship stage is set for a matchup between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. This won’t be the first time these teams have faced off in the 2021-22 season. Just last month, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide dismantled the previously-undefeated Bulldogs 41-24 in the SEC Championship game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Lands Transfer From SEC Program

This has been a frequent headline over the past two seasons:. Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has landed yet another big-time, Power-Five transfer. On Saturday, South Carolina tight end Keveon Mullins announced his decision to join Coach Prime and the Tigers’ program through the transfer portal. “New Beginning..”...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
On3.com

What Marcus Freeman said after Notre Dame’s Fiesta Bowl loss

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opening statement. “Well, obviously didn’t finish the outcome that we wanted. We’re obviously disappointed. I thought the kids prepared tremendously. I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. But these guys, man, this is a special group; and for those that aren’t coming back, they’re going to be greatly missed. More than anything, I think there’s a group that’s, one, disappointed, but, two, motivated, motivated to right what happened today and to start the progression for the future. As I told them 28 days ago, this is about right now. This is about finishing this season off the right way. Didn’t happen. And it’s okay. All we can do now is start focusing on what we’ll do as we move forward to make sure that we’re successful the next time we’re on a field.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
The Spun

ESPN Announcer Getting Crushed For What He Said After Injury

An ESPN college football announcer is facing criticism online for what he said following an injury in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday night. Saturday evening, Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Corral went down with a leg injury in the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. Corral, a top...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas Football#American Football#Penn State Arkansas#Fbs#The Nittany Lions#Penn State
The Spun

Chiefs Announced Crushing Injury News After Sunday’s Loss

The Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Cincinnati Bengals on a last-second field goal on Sunday afternoon, as Zac Taylor’s team clinched the AFC North. It was a tough day all around for Andy Reid’s team. Following the game, head coach Andy Reid announced some pretty crushing injury...
NFL
On3.com

Top transfer wide receiver sets commitment date

UTEP transfer wide receiver Jacob Cowing will announce his commitment Monday, according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. The 5-foot-10 sophomore posted that his top schools include Arizona, Florida, LSU, Oregon and South Carolina on Instagram. Originally a member of the 2019 recruiting class, Cowing has gone from a three-star...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Two Notre Dame players enter transfer portal

Hours after an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame got some additional bad news from two of its players. Top punter Jay Bramblett and backup safety Paul Moala have entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Bramblett is a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala....
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Two Ohio State staffers expected to take new jobs

Shortly after Ohio State’s thrilling win in the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day, reports surfaced that two staff members will be moving on from Columbus. Yahoo’s Pete Thamel reported after the game that Ohio State interim defensive coordinator Matt Barnes has agreed to become the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He stepped in for Kerry Coombs when Ryan Day decided to make a change along the defensive staff in September.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

David Pollack Makes His Opinion On Kirk Herbstreit Very Clear

ESPN college football analyst David Pollack has made his opinion on Kirk Herbstreit extremely clear following Saturday’s controversy. Herbstreit, who played collegiately at Ohio State before getting into the sports media world, faced criticism for what he said about player opt-outs. The longtime ESPN college football analyst later took...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Mark Stoops makes bold statement on SEC future following Citrus Bowl win

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops had some choice words for the college football world after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats were able to outlast the Hawkeyes 20-17, After taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis led the team on an 80-yard drive which lasted just a minute and 43 seconds to take the lead and win the game. The win gives them their fourth straight bowl victory, which is tied with only the Alabama Crimson Tide among power-five teams. After the game, when asked about the streak and his program, on KSR with Tyler Thompson, Stoops gave a definitive answer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy