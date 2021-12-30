ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

At least 1 tornado confirmed in Hall County

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CU0Dp_0dYxkwDD00

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Crews across north Georgia are assessing damage left behind by storms that moved through overnight Wednesday and into Thursday afternoon.

Hall County Emergency Management officials confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down along Gaines Ferry Road around 12:03 a.m. Thursday. The path was 2 miles long and nearly 75 yards wide with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was in Hall County, where docks on Lake Lanier were left upside-down, boats were submerged and roofs were blown off of homes.

Rawlins talked to resident Sandy Andrew, who’s dock was blown away.

“This is where my dock was, and I woke up from the storm and it was gone,” Andrew said. “My other neighbor, his dock is completely upside-down.”

SO far, no injuries have been reported, but some residents said the financial cost of the storm is likely going to hurt.

“We are trying to dig out right now, but it’s pretty bad,” Jeff Dickson said.

So far, in other parts of metro Atlanta, the main reports have been trees and power lines brought down by the wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain.

In Hall County, Channel 2′s Darryn Moore watched as work crews repaired the damaged power lines along Gaines Ferry Road.

Uprooted trees from the storm were blocking the road. A prison work detail from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office used chainsaws to cut up the trees and clear the road.

In Cherokee County, lightning struck a home in Canton, setting it on fire. The homeowners were out of state at the time so no one was injured, but the home was destroyed.

[Have damage to report in your neighborhood? Click here to send us your photos and videos]

Channel 2′s Chris Jose was in Paulding County, where there was a lot of flooding on the roads. Residents were worried because in the dark, it’s hard to tell just how deep the water is.

“Apparently, we need an ark,” J.K Howells said. “Just trying to get home.”

Some drivers trying to get through on Sleepy Hollow Road had to simply turn around.

A neighborhood lake had spilled its banks and flooded Jodi Clemmer’s yard.

“It’s halfway up to the yard at our home,” Clemmer said. “And the road is covered to obviously where it’s not safe to travel in and out.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Channel 2 Action News viewer in northwest Atlanta sent us videos of a giant tree blocking Baker Ridge Drive in the Collier Heights neighborhood.

The viewer said the neighborhood previously dealt with pine trees falling on a home around the same time last year.

In Gwinnett County, the roadway at Kilgore Road and Cross Road in Buford is closed due to power lines being down and damage to utility poles.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Warming centers opening across metro Atlanta as temperatures drop

ATLANTA — As temperatures drop overnight, warming centers are opening across metro Atlanta for those without somewhere warm to go. City of Atlanta officials say that because of the anticipated frigid temperatures on Friday night, they will be opening an emergency warming shelter at 8 p.m. at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia National Guard being deployed to hospitals in wake of omicron surge

ATLANTA — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state of Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp is mobilizing the Georgia National Guard to lend a hand. Major General Thomas Carden says hundreds of men and women from the Georgia National Guard may soon be moving patients around hospitals or checking people in or using their supply chain expertise to free up hospital workers to do the things only they can do.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Buford, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Canton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Metro Atlanta#North Georgia#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Channel 2
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur man arrested for alleged participation in Jan. 6 attacks at U.S. Capitol

ATLANTA — A Decatur man has been arrested on federal charges for his participation in the attacks at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and on weapons charges. Warrants for Matthew Jay Webler were issued on Nov. 24 and he was arrested last month. He’s one of at least 17 people from Georgia arrested for participating in an attempt to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election. Hundreds of people across the U.S. have been arrested for breaching barricades and storming the Capitol building. Five people died as a result of the attacks.
DECATUR, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
109K+
Followers
82K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy