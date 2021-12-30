Charlotte airport launches program for passengers with hidden disabilities

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport is partnering with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program to make people with hidden disabilities feel more comfortable at the airport. (Charlotte-Douglas International Airport)

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is partnering with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program to make people with hidden disabilities feel more comfortable at the airport.

The initiative makes it easier for passengers with disabilities like autism, chronic pain, anxiety, visual/hearing impairment and dementia, to discreetly ask for support.

If someone has on the sunflower lanyard, bracelet, or pin, it signals to airport employees that assistance may be needed.

[ ALSO READ: Coffee shop breaking barriers for those with disabilities opens in South End ]

The Hidden Disabilities accessories are free of charge and you can find them at various locations throughout Charlotte’s airport. Passengers may pick up a sunflower item before and after security at the following locations:

Airport Services Desk (Ticketing)

Visitor Info Center (Baggage Claim)

USO Lounge (Atrium – Mezzanine Level)

The Club CLT (Concourse A Expansion)

Airport Chapel (Atrium -Mezzanine Level)

There are no prerequisites for requesting or wearing an accessory.

[ ALSO READ: City airport employees will be required to be vaccinated ]

“This is such a great program that we’re more than happy to provide the traveling public,” said CEO and Aviation Director Haley Gentry. “We want everyone who flies through CLT to have a positive experience. Our employees can now easily spot passengers who may require additional support and accommodate their needs in way that allows them to have a quality travel experience.”

Since its launch internationally in 2016, the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program has been adopted at airports around the world. For more information about the program, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Young girl is inspiration for state bill to support people with disabilities)

©2021 Cox Media Group