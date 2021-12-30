ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Lost Daughter’ review: A Greek island vacation holds some secrets in one of the year’s best movies, Dec. 31 on Netflix

By Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 5 days ago

Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley never share a frame in “The Lost Daughter,” since they play the same character, Leda, a literature professor and translator, at different and equally challenging ages.

But for anyone who considers these two to be among our very best screen actors, as honest and exacting as they are supple and versatile, the satisfaction of seeing Colman and Buckley create different stages of the same life is enormous. Taken from Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel, first published in Italian, “The Lost Daughter” is a triumph of adaptation for writer and first-time feature director Maggie Gyllenhaal. Her film, relocating the novel’s southern Italian setting to a Greek island, spins a subtle web of intrigue.

“Subtle,” however, doesn’t mean calm. Leda is not one of those reader- or audience-placating figures designed to cope with a couple of neatly spaced setbacks and then get on with the triumph-of-the-human-spirit part of the story. She’s more interesting and less predictable than that. Gyllenhaal’s film, one of 2021′s essential character studies, makes its Netflix streaming premiere Dec. 31, in the same trough (sorry, “platform”) where a mediocre agitproppy comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence is currently sucking up all the oxygen. I mean, see them both; it’s your subscription. But see “The Lost Daughter.”

Leda arrives to her vacation destination alone, which for her is customary. She is in her late 40s. Early on, director Gyllenhaal and editor Affonso Gonçalves flash an image of Leda’s younger self, played by Buckley, and one of her daughters. Also early on, Leda talks — frustratingly briefly — to one of her two now-grown (and unseen) daughters by phone. The reasons for their distance, geographic as well as familial, soon become clear.

Welcomed to the modest island resort by American caretaker Lyle (Ed Harris, pitch-perfect), Leda enjoys her solitude, and the occasional interaction with Lyle, who, like Leda, is a loner by temperament with grown children. Leda also meets a young Irish resort employee (Paul Mescal, equally good), whose life has yet to find a clear map.

Abruptly things shift for Leda. The huge extended family that, for all intents and purposes, owns the place arrives en masse, most of them from New York City (Queens, to be exact). They’re related to the island villagers who go back centuries. Initial interactions with Leda are frosty: She has no interest in giving up her spot on the beach, once she’s asked to do so by this boisterous family celebrating a birthday.

Leda’s eye is drawn especially to Nina (Dakota Johnson, in her best work yet), a young mother whose preteen daughter is a serious handful, and whose husband is a threat disguised as fierce devotion. Amid the family chaos on the beach one day, Nina’s daughter wanders off. Group panic ensues; Leda locates her, though the little girl’s cherished doll goes missing. Leda, we learn, has an idea about where it might’ve gone. Something — everything — in Nina’s frayed parental nerves touches a nerve within Leda.

The Leda we come to know in flashbacks is no one thing; she is, rather, the full, roiling mixture of sleep-deprived, edge-of-despair impulses contained, or not, in so many millions of parents, usually mothers. With her academic husband (Jack Farthing) continually distracted by work, the real work of child-rearing falls mostly to Leda. Years into her daughters’ demanding lives, she’s invited to an conference on W.H. Auden, where her own scholarly insights are praised from the stage by the star attraction, a charismatic, weaselly Auden scholar played, with great wit, by Peter Sarsgaard. The scene, not delineated in the novel, where Leda first meets Prof. Hardy is priceless in its strategic acumen. The second this man declares Leda’s insights “thrilling,” twice, she knows she’s going to make good, for good or ill, on what she already has imagined for the two of them, alone.

Gyllenhaal’s adjustments to Ferrante’s novel aren’t structural but they too are strategic. The Leda of the novel is more violently out of control in the flashback scenes; the movie’s version keeps the edges but strikes a greater variety of chords. In the book we learn more about Leda’s own childhood despair. Gyllenhaal’s only real misstep, I think, is reaching for a more unreservedly affirmative coda, too abruptly.

At various points in Ferrante’s book Leda puts things a little more bluntly than Gyllenhaal’s adaptation favors, again for the better. “I seemed to be falling backward toward my mother, my grandmother,” the book’s Leda says, “the chain of mute or angry women I came from.” That’s a first-rate line, and many like it remain in Gyllenhaal’s screenplay. But her filmmaking instincts are shrewd in “The Lost Daughter,” shaving off as many of those lines as she keeps. Gyllenhaal’s work with her actors is quietly spectacular, and she takes the best of Ferrante’s fearlessness while letting Colman and Buckley unfold the character’s secrets through action and reaction.

Actors turned directors generally learn a lot along the way, watching how others work (or don’t) with performers. For years, on the other side of the camera, just like Rebecca Hall (”Passing”), Regina King (”One Night in Miami … ”) and other triumphant debut filmmakers, Gyllenhaal has kept a close eye on what brings out the best in a scene, and in a story worth telling, with morally imperfect, fully dimensional, persistently human characters. I suspect even a so-so adaptation of “The Lost Daughter” starring Colman and Buckley, with the same unerring supporting cast, would’ve likely been worth seeing.

As is, we don’t have to settle for so-so.

Clarification: This review contains a corrected reference to director Regina King.

‘The Lost Daughter’ — 4 stars

MPAA rating: R (for sexual content/nudity and language)

Running time: 2:04

Where to watch: Streaming on Netflix from Dec. 31. Also playing at Landmark Century Centre, COVID-19 surges and state and local regulations pending.

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Affonso Gonçalves
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Regina King
Person
Jessie Buckley
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Island#Italian#American
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Handsome Men of Hallmark Movies Welcome You to the Holidays!

If Hallmark Holiday Movies had a king, it would be Cameron Mathison. First, the bad news, he is married and has two children. Cameron, and his teeth, began his career as a model before spending 13 years on All My Children. His relationship with Hallmark is as deep as his dimples, with multiple movies on his resume. Where he really shines is in their holiday movies. Our favorite is Holidaze with Jennie Garth (Beverly Hills 90210) — yes, a bed and breakfast is involved.
MOVIES
ABC News

10 best movies of 2021

The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic -- 2021 -- brought us back to the movies slowly, carefully and suspiciously. Is it really safe, we wondered, to hang out with family and friends at a multiplex, even wearing a mask?. The answer is a qualified not yet. Even the year's...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
theyoungfolks.com

‘The Lost Daughter’ review: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is a gripping drama about parental strife

There’s always a moment when we stop seeing our parents as superheroes and learn they’re human beings just as fragile as us. The ones who taught us right from wrong and can heal any hurt with a hug are also prone to selfishness, hopelessness, and plain-old mean-spirited behavior. You can never predict when it happens, how it happens, or how to deal with it. What you can do is start tracing back your childhood memories to look for clues. You might ask, “How long have those feelings been there?” “Did I do something to make them worse?” “Do those feelings ever go away, even when I become a parent?” There may not be a definitive way to ease those feelings, but one thing’s for sure. Running away from them will only make it all worse.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

One of Clint Eastwood’s Best Films Is Leaving Netflix in January

This iconic Clint Eastwood film is leaving the streaming platform this month. It is one of his best works…. It seems like every month, some great titles leave Netflix. While this creates room for more great movies, it can be sad to see some go. Clint Eastwood fans will be sad to hear that Mystic River is leaving the streaming platform on January 31, 2022.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Secret Codes for Hidden Christmas Movies

Instead of spending hours on end looking for your favorite Christmas movies to stream on Netflix, the streaming giant has "secret codes" you can use to get directly to your favorite titles. As most Netflix fans know, you can type in the web address "www.netflix.com/browse/genre/," then type in the code to get directly to the specific categories Netflix staffers have created.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
MOVIES
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy