Queens home invasion: Duo pistol whip, tie up man with duct tape and steal Mercedes

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

KEW GARDENS HILLS , Queens — A Queens man was hospitalized early Wednesday after two suspects broke into his home, assaulted him, bound him with duct tape and made off with his Mercedes Benz and personal property, according to police.

Authorities said it was around 3:35 a.m. when two unidentified individuals entered the 43-year-old victim’s Kew Gardens Hills home, in the vicinity of 70th Road and 137th Street.

The duo proceeded to display firearms and then struck the victim in the head with the guns, officials said.

They soon duct taped the man before stealing his debit card, car keys, vehicle titles and personal papers, according to police.

The pair then left the home and stole the man’s 2014 Mercedes Benz, authorities said.

The victim, who suffered swelling, abrasions and cuts to his head, went to an area hospital for treatment by private means, police said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images of the men as they fled the home and got into the victim’s car.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Correction: The neighborhood has been updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

