ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE 1-North Sea benchmark crude oil supply to fall in February

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds table) LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 707,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, loading programmes showed, down from 813,000 bpd planned in January. Dated Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and Troll crude streams. Details are as below. Figures are rounded up. FEBRUARY JANUARY BPD BPD MLN BBLS BPD MLN BBLS Forties 236,000 6.6 271,000 8.4 Ekofisk 214,000 6 232,000 7.2 Troll 150,000 4.2 155,000 4.8 Oseberg 64,000 1.8 97,000 3 Brent 43,000 1.2 58,000 1.8 TOTAL 707,000 19.8 813,000 25.2 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports

Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier. Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Shipments averaged 619,000 barrels a day in December. The OPEC-founding member increased exports for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Petroleum#North Sea#Crude#Oil Supply#Gas Prices#Oseberg#Troll
Reuters

Canadian dollar rebounds as oil prices climb

TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency clawing back some of its decline from the prior day as oil prices rose and domestic data showed factory activity expanding at the slowest pace in five months. The price of oil,...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Crude oil price: 2021 review; what to expect in 2022

Crude oil price is finding resistance at $80 in the first session of the new year. Concerns over COVID-19 will remain a key driver in the ensuing sessions. Investors are also keen on January's OPEC+ meeting in the new week. Crude oil price is finding resistance along the crucial level...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil climbs above $80 as OPEC+ agrees output increase

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 2% on Tuesday as OPEC+ producers agreed to stick with their planned increase for February based on indications that Omicron would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent crude was up $1.50, or almost 2%, at $80.48 a barrel by 1450...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil dips below $78 as early 2022 rally peters out

Libyan output to drop 200,000 bpd due to pipeline maintenance. Oil slipped below $78 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ looked set to agree to a further oil output increase and concern persisted about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases, despite hopes of a further recovery in 2022. OPEC...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
Axios

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs. Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Climbs as Libyan Output Falls Ahead of OPEC+ Supply Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as Libyan supply tightened ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on Tuesday to discuss production policy for February. Futures in New York advanced toward $76 a barrel in early Asian trading after sliding 2.3% on Friday. Libyan output is expected to decline to the lowest level in more than a year as workers try and fix a damaged pipeline less than two weeks after militia shut down its biggest field. The OPEC+ alliance is set to agree to an increase in production next month, a Bloomberg survey shows.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2% last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday. Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Xeris Biopharma Shares Jump

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.08% to 36,370.19 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 15,730.21. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.02% to 4,777.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 55,252,820 cases with around 845,740 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,838,800 cases and 481,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,277,230 COVID-19 cases with 619,020 deaths. In total, there were at least 286,977,620 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,448,550 deaths.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Rises 0.5%; Integrated Media Technology Shares Jump

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.04% to 36,504.54 while the NASDAQ rose 0.59% to 15,859.87. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.14% to 4,799.86. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,656,860 cases with around 844,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,822,040 cases and 480,860 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,263,830 COVID-19 cases with 618,870 deaths. In total, there were at least 285,031,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,441,370 deaths.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Energy Expert: US Oil Output Will Bounce Back in 2022

U.S. oil production is poised to rebound next year, as the U.S. interrupts OPEC’s market dominance, says veteran energy expert Daniel Yergin. “The U.S. is back,” the vice chairman of IHS Markit told CNBC. “For the last year, it’s been OPEC+ running the show. But U.S. production is coming back already, and it’s going to come back more in 2022.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil prices climb towards $80 on tight supply, stocks fall

Oil prices steadied on Wednesday, after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, but concern that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand weighed. Brent crude climbed 29 cents, or 0.37%, to settle at $79.23 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled 58 cents, or...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

263K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy