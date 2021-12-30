UPDATE 1-North Sea benchmark crude oil supply to fall in February

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.08% to 36,370.19 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 15,730.21. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.02% to 4,777.65. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 55,252,820 cases with around 845,740 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,838,800 cases and 481,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,277,230 COVID-19 cases with 619,020 deaths. In total, there were at least 286,977,620 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,448,550 deaths.

