If there’s one time of the year when you’re most likely to abuse desserts and sweets, it has to be the final weeks of December. No matter how big your Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties might be, desserts probably have a prominent placement at the dinner table. But you should still pay attention to what sort of desserts you consume, as there are a few recalls in action that you should be aware of. One of the newest ones involves Poppies International products that were available at Costco and ShopRite stores this month. The second involves certain lots of Dianne’s Fine Desserts’s Chocolate Decadent Brownie. The former might contain traces of metal, while the latter includes pecan, but the ingredient is undeclared on the package.

