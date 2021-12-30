Sunshine, warmer weather return for Thursday; Winter storm to impact the state Friday into Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It is cold start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s north of Birmingham and lower 30s to the south. You may have some frost on your windshield this morning, so you may need to warm-up the car for five minutes. Winds are mostly light, but it still feels like it is in the low to mid 20s in most spots. We want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see black ice this morning. Most of the roads should be fine, but we urge everyone to drive cautiously near bridges and overpasses. Any of the snow that melted yesterday afternoon could refreeze. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some cloud cover lingering across west Alabama this morning. I would expect most of the clouds to dissipate by mid-morning giving way to a mostly sunny sky this afternoon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the lower 50s this afternoon with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. Any remaining snow on the ground should melt thanks to sunshine and warmer temperatures.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO