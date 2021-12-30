End solitary confinement in all forms

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.

