End solitary confinement in all forms

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 5 days ago

As I woke up for my daily job as a prisoner at the Washington...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

cityandstateny.com

Solitary confinement is Eric Adams’ first fight with the City Council

New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams is trying to have it both ways: supporting the use of solitary confinement in city jails without using the term and accepting the current mayoral administration’s reforms for separating inmates who commit acts of violence – while suggesting that he will do so differently.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WINKNEWS.com

DOJ says inmates can remain on home confinement after pandemic ends

Thousands of federal inmates may be allowed to continue serving their sentences at home after the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. The decision reverses a Trump-era decision that would have required the Bureau of Prisons to re-imprison the inmates. Now, more than 7,700 inmates...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Illegal immigrants test limits of Second Amendment in case now pending at Supreme Court

Felix Alva took to the streets of Denver in the wake of George Floyd’s death in 2020. He cruised downtown, jeering at police. He became drunk and challenged officers to fights, at one point telling an undercover police officer that “this ain’t no peaceful protest.” He waved a pistol at bystanders and at one point, according to investigators, fired eight shots into the air at a police helicopter circling overhead.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

New California laws for 2022 include easing criminal penalties, restrictions on police

California is set to enact hundreds of new of laws in the coming year, addressing everything from stealthily removing condoms to handing out disposable packages of condiments. Some laws deal with criminal penalties and policing, including further relaxing punishment to reduce mass incarceration and limiting police use of rubber bullets during protests. Here’s a look at them: Easing […]
KTLA

State’s plan to allow for earlier releases from prison for repeat offenders halted by judge

A judge on Wednesday temporarily halted California’s plans to speed the potential prison release dates for repeat offenders with serious and violent criminal histories under the state’s “three strikes” law. California corrections officials had filed emergency regulations to boost good conduct credits for second-strike inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are housed at minimum-security […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
floridianpress.com

Death Row Inmate Proposal Sparks Opposition

Justices last week scheduled a Feb. 10 hearing on the proposal, which centers on circuit-court proceedings that take place after defendants have been convicted and sentenced to death. The “post-conviction” proceedings often involve issues such as whether defendants received adequate legal representation in their trials or whether newly discovered evidence could clear them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
davisvanguard.org

Letter: Majority of NY City Council Calls Out Mayor on Solitary Confinement at Rikers

Solitary confinement is considered by the United Nations, human rights organizations, and medical and mental health experts to be a form of torture. It causes intense suffering and has taken the lives of countless New Yorkers, including Layleen Polanco, Kalief Browder, and Brandon Rodriguez. Evidence also indicates that solitary leads...
POLITICS
abovethelaw.com

‘I’m Going To Do Something Crazy.’ Rikers Crisis Grows Worse.

A client called me from Rikers Island over the weekend, desperate, angry, and with nowhere else to turn. “You’re the first person I’m talking to on this new year,” he said, and “the most important.” He’s afraid he’s going to die in jail even before being found guilty of a crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Defending Armed Self-Defense

Gun control laws are wrong because they violate the right to self-defense. Gun control laws are wrong because they were historically crafted with discriminatory intent and create racially disparate outcomes today. These are two distinct arguments against laws that limit private gun ownership. Libertarians, typically among the staunchest of fans...
LAW
US News and World Report

987thebull.com

KTVZ

Solitary confinement in Oregon prisons challenged

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A new legal challenge seeks to curtail the use of solitary confinement as discipline in Oregon prisons. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Justice Resource Center argues the practice is cruel and unusual punishment in violation of the U.S. Constitution. The center asked the state appeals court Wednesday for a temporary restraining order halting the Oregon Department of Corrections from sending inmates to solitary confinement for over 15 days while justices consider the motion. An Oregon Department of Corrections spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request from the newspaper for comment. Long stretches of solitary confinement make Oregon an outlier among most neighboring state correction departments.
OREGON STATE

