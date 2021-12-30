ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland's 2021 budget deficit to be lower than expected, says ministry

By Reuters
 5 days ago
WARSAW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Poland's 2021 deficit will be under 4% of gross domestic product (GDP), the finance ministry said on Thursday, below the 5.3% previously assumed.

Poland's economy weathered the COVID-19 pandemic better than many regional peers and has bounced back strongly. The finance ministry said the deficit would continue to decline in coming years.

"We have a stable situation in the public finances. State budget revenues are growing," Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Patkowski said in a statement.

The finance ministry also said that in 2021 it would spend 26 billion zlotys, or 1% of GDP, on servicing debt, a figure that is 3.3 billion zloty lower than the previous year.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alan Charlish; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Budget Deficit#Gross Domestic Product#The Finance Ministry
