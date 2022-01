Q. My mother-in-law had an IRA from which she was taking distributions. She passed away and my wife became the beneficiary and took a few distributions before she died. Both died before 2020. I became the beneficiary of my wife’s inherited IRA of which I took a distribution once based on my wife’s life expectancy. I did not take a distribution last year based on the SECURE Act. This year I am confused as to what to do. Some say I am grandfathered in and remain with the life expectancy of my wife. Others say I now have to take under the 10-year rule. What should I do?

