Number of traders net-short has increased by 9.98% from last week. USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 22.13% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 3.52 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 21 when USD/JPY traded near 113.97. The number of traders net-long is 6.70% lower than yesterday and 18.08% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.78% higher than yesterday and 9.98% higher from last week.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO