Is Dogecoin On Track To End 2021 On A Low Note?

By Shivdeep Dhaliwal
 5 days ago
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2% lower over 24 hours at $0.17 leading up to early Thursday morning.

What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency has fallen 3.2% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE traded 1.8% lower against the apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) and rose 0.3% against Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest coin by market cap.

The trading volumes of DOGE fell 19.3% over 24 hours to $720.35 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In the past 30 days, DOGE has fallen 23%, while over a 90-day time frame it has lost 18.6% of its value.

DOGE touched an all-time high of $0.74 in May. At press time, the cryptocurrency traded 76.2% below that level.

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was down alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1.9% to $2.21 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the ten most mentioned coins on Twitter, according to a list compiled by Cointrendz. It attracted 744 tweets at press time.

The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. They attracted 2,559, 1,139, and 880 tweets respectively.

Major cryptocurrencies remained under pressure ahead of the expiry of BTC options worth $6 billion on Friday. This is fueling “wary sentiment,” according to GlobalBlock senior analyst Adrian Kenny.

DOGE’s chart has formed a doji candlestick, a pattern that indicates a higher low may be created. The doji candlestick can indicate a reversal on cards and if the pattern is recognized, traders can expect a rise up to higher levels on Thursday, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer on Wednesday.

DOGE emerged as one of the biggest storylines in 2021, starting the year with a price under $0.01 per coin. This year DOGE’s 2380% rise was fueled by high interest by retail investors coupled with interest from celebrities such as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban among others.

There is plenty to look forward to next year when it comes to DOGE. The coin is literally going to the moon. DOGE’s acceptance as a form of payment has been expanding in 2021 and is expected to continue rising next year.

The essence of the community surrounding DOGE was best described by DOGE co-creator Billy Markus in a tweet on Wednesday.

5 Cryptocurrency Wallets That Pay Big Interest

Customers of traditional banks expect to be paid interest on their savings and a handful of digital currency platforms are following suit by paying their customers interest on the coins and tokens they store in their wallets. In the U.S., high annual percentage yield (APY) savings accounts typically earn interest at a rate of approximately 2.15%, while standard checking and savings accounts earn far less at approximately 0.01% APY. Digital currency platforms, however, typically pay more interest.
5 Stocks To Watch For January 3, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record quarterly and annual deliveries that exceeded the most optimistic Wall Street forecasts. The company’s fourth-quarter deliveries came in at 308,600 units, representing roughly 28% quarter-over-quarter increase from the 241,300 cars delivered in the third quarter. On a year-over-year basis, the change was about 71%. Tesla shares gained 0.6% to $1,062.60 in the after-hours trading session.
Coinbase Executive Makes Crypto Predictions for 2022, Says Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and Other Layer-1s To Continue Growth

A top executive at US-based crypto exchange Coinbase is unveiling what he believes is in store for the crypto markets in 2022. In a new company blog post, chief product officer Surojit Chatterjee says that Ethereum (ETH) competitors Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) should see significant improvement this year and that new layer-1 (L1) solutions will emerge.
