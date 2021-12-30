ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Department of Public Health adopts CDC’s new work place polices

By Melissa Torres
 5 days ago

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has officially adopted the CDC’s new recommendations on return to work policy for people who test positive for COVID-19.

That means anyone who tests positive and is not experiencing symptoms is only required to isolate for five days before returning to work, followed by five days of strict mask wearing.

Eastfield Mall COVID-19 Testing: Get tested before gathering for the New Year

This also applies to symptomatic infections. Once you stop experiencing those symptoms you should continue to isolate as long as you feel sick.

The DPH has not yet adopted those same guidelines for healthcare workers, but says they will have more information out soon for frontline workers.

