Australian Open chairman Craig Tiley wants to make Melbourne Park one of the safest places in the world in January due to the strict Covid protocols in place, so strict that even Novak Djokovic could pay the price. These protocols include that all ball boys are fully vaccinated against the virus, as is the case for anyone who participates or competes in the event who is at least 12 years and two months old, unless special and unlikely exemptions are made.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO