ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newfoundland, PA

Newfoundland Library receives federal grant for community hub

By Special to TCI
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rcBr_0dYxhtSP00

DREHER TOWNSHIP -- Newfoundland Area Public Library in Wayne County has been awarded $25,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) American Rescue Plan Grant Program, announced U.S. Representative Matt Cartwright (PA-08).

The program supports museum and library services in addressing community needs created or exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and in assisting with recovery.

Newfoundland Area Public Library is one of only 390 projects selected to receive this funding across 51 states and territories and will use this funding to provide space for the community to access technology, meet to discuss ideas, study, socialize and attend fun and educational programming.

The library will work with local partners in the Newfoundland area with help from Wayne Tomorrow! to transform their storage space into a community-centered technology hub.

They will install a smart board, projector, high-powered computers, printers and flexible furniture.

“Time and again we see how the American Rescue Plan has enabled people and institutions to create opportunities and innovative solutions during this pandemic,” Rep. Cartwright said.

“Our communities have felt the strain of COVID-19 and are doing the hard work of building our road to recovery. I invite folks to join me in celebrating Newfoundland Area Public Library for increasing the quality of life of Newfoundland residents and aiding in the community's well-being and growth.

“Our little library serves people in both Wayne and Pike Counties and in the Newfoundland area especially, there is a lack of resources,” said Kristina Russo, Newfoundland Area Public Library Director. “Our library isn't entirely equipped to address community needs, especially after COVID hit, so it's my hope that by transforming our second floor into a community space and technology hub it will address some of those deficiencies.

“Right now, it is a huge open space being used for storage, which is such a waste. We are so excited to have this space open to the public and hope it helps our community by enabling us to connect with other agencies across Wayne and Pike counties to offer telehealth services, career counseling, a meeting space, access to high-powered technology, quality programming for all ages, and so much more.

“Thank you, Congressman Matt Cartwright, for your support on this grant."

The Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. They advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County, PA
Government
County
Wayne County, PA
City
Newfoundland, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cartwright
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

124
Followers
61
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy