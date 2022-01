Ducati has steadily increased its presence in MotoGP since it first appeared in the world championship with Loris Capirossi and Troy Bayliss in 2003. By 2006, it had expanded its presence to four units, with D'Antin Pramac as a customer. It secured a fifth in 2009, which went to Sete Gibernau and the Francisco Hernando Group. The signing of Valentino Rossi for 2011 meant that number rose to six: the two official bikes, two from Pramac, one from Aspar and one from Cardion AB. This grew further to eight in 2016, with Pramac as a satellite structure, and Aspar and Avintia as customers.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO